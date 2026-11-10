A video of Davido and Chioma walking hand-in-hand toward a private jet before jetting to Tanzania surfaced online on Monday, November 9, 2026

Davido was spotted carrying his wife's bag on the tarmac, with fans noting the romantic gesture amid ongoing online drama surrounding the singer

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from admiration for the couple's lifestyle to remarks about Davido's composure under pressure

Davido is making it clear that no amount of online noise can dim his mood when his wife, Chioma, is involved.

A video that surfaced on Instagram on Monday, 9 November 2026, showed the couple strolling across a nighttime airport tarmac together, headed towards a private jet bound for Tanzania.

Davido and Chioma seen chatting happily as they both travel to Tanzania in a private jet. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The footage, captured in an event-style clip, shows the pair in high spirits, sharing a light-hearted conversation as they made their way to the aircraft staircase.

The Afrobeats superstar showed up in a grey Jalabiya and cap, and was spotted helping Chioma with her bag as they walked side by side. Chioma, dressed in a form-fitting jumpsuit, looked relaxed and radiant beside her husband.

Davido carries Chioma's bag on the tarmac

Davido is seen carrying his wife's bag as they both travel to Tanzania on a private jet. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

It was a small moment that caught major attention online. The sight of the singer carrying his wife's bag before boarding the jet sparked a wave of admiration from fans, many of whom praised the gesture as a sign of genuine affection and humility.

The video gained traction particularly because it comes amid swirling online commentary following a leaked voice vote controversy involving the singer. Rather than addressing the noise, Davido appeared entirely unbothered, choosing instead to focus on his time with Chioma.

Watch the Instagram video of Davido and Chioma boarding their private jet to Tanzania here:

What fans said about the couple

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@veevogee wrote:

"Chioma just come this life to enjoy. She's so calm"

@sunnysea181 commented:

"Obo enjoy ur self, we ur fans go handle dat dirty manipulator e mind go dey."

@smplyjessie1 reacted:

"They are just flying across countries like they're taking a taxi. OBO lifestyle!"

@anicetcoolly shared:

"Holding your woman's bag while walking together is so romantic."

@shehu_na_allah_ wrote:

"001 still dey carry bag for his life partner,,,learn to humble your gaze so that you can display some kind of respect, care and love to your partner."

@taylorbankzofficial_ said:

"Sometimes I wonder how davido and other celebrities cope with online banters and all, mehn they must really have thick skin oh, e get one bros wey dem abuse for my area online, till now e dey find the guy address offline bro if you react to everything, you ain't built for fame!"

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice. He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home.

Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng