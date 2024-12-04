Asake Emerges Spotify NG's Most Streamed Artist For Two Years on a Row: "So Why The Hype For Idolo?"
- Asake has been named the most streamed artist on Spotify NG in 2024, he also won the top place last year
- The music star was able to surpass Wizkid who has been on the top a few years ago, while Burna Boy won in 2022
- Fans of the singer have reacted to the post as they wondered why Wizkid FC have been claiming that their favourite should have won
Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has emerged the most streamed artiste on Spotify NG.
In a post sighted on X, it was stated that the Lung Boy crooner was able to beat Ebunolwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez.
The superstar, who was criticised by Daniel Regha has 69 million streams, he was followed by Seyi Vibez and then Burna Boy.
Asake won for two years
Also in the post, it was noted that the music star, who got a Berlin Wall a few months ago, has won the title for two years in a row.
The title was given to Burna Boy in 2022 while Wizkid won it in 2021.
A few fans of the singer taunted Wizkid and stated that it was Asake that made Morayo a big hit.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Asake's feat
Netizen shared their take about Asake's new feat. Here are some of the comments below:
@Aramiyed:
"Asake is still bigger than Wizkid as of now."
@ayoxofficial:
"Nah asake make Morayo go far me we talk true."
@biggestrave:
"That one na just another proof say him carry Wizkid."
@iamverifedvip:
"E too good."
@officialg_ray:
"Quite impressive."
@OmaleePrinx:
"So why all this hype for Wizkid."
@thepresido_:
"What about Davido with his 1billion streams."
@MrFEM0:
"Mr money with the vibes."
@aracasual1:
"Lungu boy Next year won't be downplay again."
Asake gets plaque after show
Legit.ng had reported that Asake had been decorated after his successful show at the O2 Arena a few months ago.
In a viral video, actor and rapper, Idris Elba was seen congratulating the singer. He also presented him with an award plague.
Elba told him that when he dreams, he should dream big, and he should dream about the things he cannot achieve.
