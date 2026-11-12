An alleged voice note of Taye's mother responding to gospel singer Toluwanisings has surfaced online, sparking outrage

The elderly woman accused Toluwanisings of disrespecting their family despite the financial support he gave her son Taye

She made several pointed claims against the singer, including a reference to bailing him out at a police station in Egbeda

An alleged voice note from the mother of a man identified as Taye has gone viral, with the elderly woman firing back at gospel singer Toluwanisings over grievances he reportedly aired about their family.

In the recording, the woman accused the singer of speaking rudely to them despite having financially supported her son, whom Toluwanisings reportedly referred to as a brother. She questioned whether the singer had come up with his complaints on his own or had been coached by someone else, saying directly:

Toluwanisings: Alleged voice note of Taye's mother sharing the amount that the singer has spent on her son as she dragged him. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"They are teaching you or you thought about it yourself?"

Toluwanisings: Taye's mother defends family, drags singer

The woman insisted that whatever Toluwanisings said about them had undone all the goodwill he had built up over the years.

She also questioned whether the singer actually wanted to see Taye deported back to Nigeria, and alleged that he had stopped picking up calls from family members altogether.

Toluwanisings' family feud continues even after he was buried in Ibadan, Oyo State. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Her words grew sharper as the recording continued. She claimed she had personally reviewed all the messages Toluwanisings had sent and was convinced someone had influenced his position. She also stated she stopped reaching out to him after feeling he had no regard for her or her husband.

In her words:

"Nobody calls you, and you pick again. Don't think it is by your power that you did those things. You are saying that Taye should come and join you in Nigeria to work. Even if it is N50million you have spent on Taye, is it too much? I stopped calling you because you are not concerned about me and my husband. This is not ordinary, somebody is teaching you. When I went to bail you at the police station in Egbeda, I didn't publicise it or have you forgotten."

Fans react to the viral recording

The voice note stirred significant debate online, with many social media users siding with the singer and criticising the family's attitude.

@charmingbaibe wrote:

"Ahhh jesssssss, I swear na the family kpai him"

@moh_makeovers commented:

"They just hated the fact he made it"

@adefunke_ademola said:

"Hmmm, stay away from anything called family, including siblings."

@lumi_babs reacted:

"50million keh??! See as she dey try gaslight him, Ole buruku no mama yi!!!"

@iamdoncapello wrote:

"If you like carry family matter for head if you die they will move on like you don't exist… dira eeee."

@youtube_movies_online_247 added:

"How much this people thinks he earns from gospel music. Most of gospel music programs are free, just because they saw him on every flier does not justify he has plenty money now. He is not even up to top 5 A list artist in Nigeria the young guy is just coming doing his thing."

Lanre Alewilese speaks about Toluwanisings' family drama

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese spoke out about his involvement in the ongoing Toluwanisings family controversy.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the singer explained that he raised funds and sent money to Taye abroad after learning of a possible deportation threat, believing he was Toluwanisings’ biological brother.

Alewilese also revealed that he cancelled overseas shows and went into debt to return to Nigeria following his colleague’s death.

Source: Legit.ng