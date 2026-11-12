Canal+ is integrating its presenters and production resources with SuperSport, bringing more stadium-based reporting to football coverage

Canal+ expects €400 million in annual earnings benefits from its MultiChoice acquisition, with savings from shared operations and content deals

More sports coverage or lower DStv prices are not guaranteed as Canal+ weighs rights costs, market conditions and streaming competition

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers in Nigeria could begin noticing significant changes to SuperSport's coverage of major football competitions as French media giant Canal+ moves to integrate its operations with MultiChoice following its acquisition of the pay-TV company.

The changes are already becoming visible during broadcasts of European football competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, where Canal+ presenters and analysts are increasingly appearing alongside SuperSport's traditional studio teams.

DStv SuperSport undergoes changes after MultiChoice's acquisition by Canal+. Credit: DStv

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The development signals a broader transformation of SuperSport's broadcasting model, with potential implications for sports coverage, television rights and subscription packages across Africa.

Canal+ introduces changes to SuperSport coverage

Previously, SuperSport relied heavily on its Randburg studios in South Africa for pre-match discussions, live analysis and post-match reviews.

Under the emerging arrangement, viewers can also receive commentary and interviews from Canal+ journalists and analysts stationed at European football venues.

The integration allows both broadcasters to share production resources, presenters and technical infrastructure rather than maintaining entirely separate operations.

For Nigerian subscribers, this could mean greater access to stadium-based reporting, player interviews and analysis during major European fixtures.

However, Canal+ has not announced specific changes to SuperSport's Nigerian channel lineup or subscription prices arising from the integration.

Canal+ targets billions in merger savings

The changes form part of Canal+'s wider strategy to generate substantial financial benefits from its acquisition of MultiChoice, completed in July 2026.

According to the company's post-merger synergy update, Canal+ expects annual earnings benefits of approximately €400 million, equivalent to R7.3 billion, alongside €300 million in free cash flow improvements from 2030.

The savings will come from combining management structures, renegotiating content agreements and consolidating broadcasting infrastructure.

Canal+ has already reported more than €80 million in free cash flow benefits from integration measures, Daily Investor reported.

The company also intends to strengthen its negotiating position when acquiring broadcasting rights for major international sporting competitions.

What Nigerian football fans should expect

Nigeria represents an important market for DStv, particularly because of the popularity of European football, the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the Africa Cup of Nations.

By combining its French-speaking African operations with MultiChoice's established English-speaking markets, Canal+ can potentially negotiate sports broadcasting agreements covering a larger audience.

This could influence which competitions SuperSport acquires and how sporting events are distributed across its channels.

However, improved coverage does not automatically guarantee cheaper subscriptions or additional sports channels for Nigerian customers.

Future pricing decisions will depend on broadcasting costs, commercial priorities and market conditions.

DStv's SuperSport undergoes major changes after Canal+ acquires MultiChoice. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

DStv faces growing streaming competition

The restructuring also comes as traditional pay-TV operators face increasing competition from streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Canal+ investor and former Telkom chief executive Sipho Maseko believes the combined business can use audience data to understand regional viewing preferences and develop more targeted content packages.

For Nigerian viewers, football competitions featuring local players and the Super Eagles could remain particularly important in determining programming priorities.

Ultimately, the transformation could reshape how Nigerians watch sports on DStv, although the full implications for channel availability, broadcasting rights and subscription costs remain uncertain.

DStv unveils new sports packages

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers in Nigeria struggling with rising household expenses may be interested in a new subscription arrangement introduced by MultiChoice in South Africa, offering customers more flexibility in paying for sports and entertainment.

The broadcaster has restructured its South African packages, introducing a dedicated sports subscription and a bill-splitting feature that allows customers to share monthly subscription costs.

Source: Legit.ng