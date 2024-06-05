Portable has achieved another mill stone in his career and many of his fans are happy about his progress

The singer shared the good news that his collaboration, Tony Montana, which was made with American singer Skepta has hit 10m stream son Audio Mack

In the post made by the singer, he was congratulated by Audio Mack, his fans also took to the comments section to celebrate his achievement

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has achieved a new feat, and he has shared the good news with his fans.

Legit.ng recalls that Portable had made an impressive performance after he featured in Joseph Olaitan Adenuga, professionally known as Skepta's song, Tony Montana, The EP.

Portable breaks record on streaming platform. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a post made by the singer, he shared the message he got from Audio Mack about the milestone recorded on the music streaming platform. In the post, it was stated that Tony Montana had hit 10million streams on the platform.

The song had recorded a great feat earlier this year. It hit 1million views on YouTube in March, and Skepta thanked Portable for jumping on it.

See the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@wizkidfan__base:

"All thanks to @skepta.'

@olaiy_a23:

"Congratulations."

@demowise2021:

"Coming of Montana to America. Congratulations."

@iampoporazy:

"Alhamdulilah my boss,congrats more win boss @portablebaeby."

@hassan_foden01:

"This one no be streaming farm oooooo organic gidi."

@yung_bossu:

"King of Audio Mack."

@thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

"Otilo far far.'

@iremain_emperor:

"U no Dey use Apple music??? Only audio mark u Dey get plays."

@wizkidfan__base:

"Person way go help u no go stress u big up bro ur doing well."

@toyin_blackyy:

"Who God don bless no man can curse.'

@sammyrichiee:

"King of Auduomack Elizabeth Joyce."

Portable shares pounds in hood

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu got netizens applauding him after a video of him cheerfully giving out pounds sterling was seen online.

During his visit to London, Skepta generously gifted him a substantial bundle of Pounds, which stunned Portable.

The trending footage captured the Zeh singer in Nigeria sharing multiple pound notes with a group of locals, who excitedly came to welcome him.

Source: Legit.ng