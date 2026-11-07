Nigerian musicians can register their musical works with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) through its online registration platform

Joining the MCSN allows eligible songwriters, composers, and music publishers to manage their rights and collect royalties

Artists need to provide relevant personal details, song information, and proof of ownership when registering their works

As Afrobeats continues to attract global attention, Nigerian musicians are finding more opportunities to make money from their creative works through streaming platforms, radio airplay, concerts and other commercial uses.

However, making good music and getting it on digital platforms are not the only things artistes need to consider.

Protecting their intellectual property and ensuring they receive royalties whenever their songs are used are equally important.

Nigerian musicians can earn royalties on their music legally. Photos: @wizkidayo/@davido/@burnaboygram/IG.

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria, musicians can take steps to protect their works through the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and manage their music rights through the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

While the NCC provides a copyright registration platform, MCSN helps eligible music creators manage their rights and collect royalties.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register your music with a copyright organisation in Nigeria.

Step 1: Understand the difference between copyright registration and royalty collection

Before starting the process, musicians need to understand that copyright registration and membership of a collective management organisation are not the same.

The NCC is the government agency responsible for copyright administration in Nigeria. Its Nigerian Copyright eRegistration System (NCeRS) allows creators to submit details of their works and obtain an acknowledgement of registration.

On the other hand, MCSN manages the rights of its members, collects royalties from the commercial use of their musical works, and distributes payments to eligible rights holders.

It is worth noting that copyright protection exists automatically once an original musical work is created and fixed in a tangible form. Registration is not compulsory for copyright protection.

Step 2: Prepare your music and ownership details

Before registering, gather the necessary information about your musical work.

This may include:

Your full name and contact details.

Song title and date of creation.

Names of the songwriter, composer, and other contributors.

Details of the music publisher, where applicable.

A copy or recording of the musical work.

Relevant information establishing your ownership or rights in the song.

Artists who collaborate with other musicians should ensure that ownership and contribution arrangements are properly documented to avoid disputes later.

Step 3: Visit the NCC copyright registration portal

To register a musical work with the Nigerian Copyright Commission, visit its official online registration platform, the Nigerian Copyright eRegistration System.

Create an account and provide the requested personal information.

After setting up your account, follow the instructions to submit a new copyright registration application. Select the appropriate category for your musical work and complete the required fields.

Official portal: https://eregistration.copyright.gov.ng/

Step 4: Submit your musical work and complete the application

Provide the requested information about your song, including its title, creator details, and ownership information.

Upload the required materials and supporting documents in the formats specified by the portal.

Review your application carefully before submitting it to ensure that the information is accurate and consistent.

Follow the portal's instructions regarding any applicable fees and payment requirements.

Step 5: Obtain your copyright registration acknowledgement

After submitting your application, follow the NCC's instructions for tracking its progress.

Keep your application details and any acknowledgement or certificate issued by the commission.

These documents can help establish a record of your claim to the musical work and may be useful if an ownership dispute arises.

Step 6: Apply for membership with MCSN

Musicians who want to receive royalties from the commercial use of their songs should also consider joining MCSN.

Visit the society's official website and check its membership requirements and application procedure.

Applicants may be asked to provide personal information, identification, details of their musical works, and evidence of their contributions or ownership rights.

Official website: https://www.mcsnnigeria.org/

Step 7: Submit your songs for rights management

After completing the membership process, provide MCSN with the details of your musical catalogue.

Ensure that song titles, songwriter credits, composer information, and ownership shares are correctly documented.

This information helps the organisation identify your works when they are used commercially and determine the appropriate royalty payments.

Musicians should also update their catalogue whenever they release new songs.

Step 8: Monitor your royalties and keep your records updated

Registering your songs and becoming a member of a copyright management organisation should not be the end of the process.

Keep track of your music catalogue, update your contact and payment details, and check royalty statements when they become available.

If you collaborate with other artistes, producers or songwriters, ensure that agreed ownership percentages are properly documented.

This can help reduce disputes and make it easier to receive the money generated by your creative works.

Davido reacts to Burna Boy's N9bn Bugatti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy took delivery of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.

The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Venuum, a luxury vehicle customisation company based in Dubai, and carries a reported price tag of around ₦9 billion.

According to reports, the purchase was facilitated through Sadiq Aminu Gaidam, the chief executive of Abuja Car, a high-end vehicle dealership.

Source: Legit.ng