Burna Boy has achieved a record-breaking milestone with over one billion streams on Audiomack

He is the first African to reach such a feat on Audiomack, which has helped him further increase his wealt

It is estimated that Audiomack pays artists $0.001 to $0.005 per stream when they monetize their music

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy entered into record books after becoming the first African artist to hit over one billion streams on popular music streaming platform, Audiomack.

Vanguard reports that the achievement was confirmed by Audiomack via their official Twitter account on Thursday.

Burna boy breaks record with over 1 billion streams on audiomack Photo credit: Burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning artist achieved the feat with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years, Punch report.

Some of his hit songs include "Last Last," "For My Hand," "Want It All," "All Eyes on Me, "Way too Big" among several others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More money to Burna Boy bank accounts

While the exact earnings from his Audiomack achievement are not publicly disclosed, the potential revenue range for 1 billion streams, based on industry rates, could be estimated at $5 million (N4.10 billion).

In July 2021, Techcabal reported that Audiomack extended its monetization program to Nigeria, allowing streams from the country to be monetized as well. The Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP) enables artists to monetize their music and receive direct payment from the Audiomack backend.

A statement obtained from Audiomack reads:

"Audiomack calculates “revenue per stream” is a variable figure that is calculated on a month-to month basis, due to the variability of advertising revenues.

"This number is calculated by dividing revenue generated from advertisements and subscriptions by the total number of total streams on the Audiomack platform in a calendar month.

"AMP creators are paid based on the number of streams of their monetized content, multiplied by the “revenue per stream,” multiplied by the AMP revenue share, which is fifty (50%) percent."

"To clarify, there is no fixed “per-stream rate.” Rather, this rate fluctuates based on a variety of factors, including what country the streams occurred in, the number of monetized streams on the platform, the amount of total revenue generated, and more."

Audiomack payment calcuation

According to various sources, Audiomack pays around $0.005 per stream. This means when a song is streamed on Audiomack, the artist who created the song receives a percentage of the revenue generated from that stream.

For example for every 1,000 streams of Artiste song on Audiomack, an artiste can expect to earn around $5 or $1,000 to $5,000 for every 1,000,000 streams.

For a popular artist like Burna Boy with over four million followers, the earnings are limitless.

If each stream is valued at $0.005, then Burna Boy's one billion streams on Audiomack would amount to a total estimated revenue of $5 million (N4.10 billion).

It is important to note that this amount could be higher or lower depending on various factors such as Burnaboy specific terms of contract with Audiomack, as well as other factors such as the country in which the stream originated and the subscriber.

Wizkid's Made in Lagos album breaks record as he becomes over N2.1bn richer

In another report, Wizkid leads the list of Nigerian artists making substantial financial gains from their creativity and works.

Despite the album, Made in Lagos being released over a year ago, music lovers around the world continue to listen.

The album has continued to be among the top streamed on Apple Music, earning Wizkid a whopping N2.11 billion estimated earnings.

Source: Legit.ng