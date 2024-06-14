Davido vs Portable: “Audiomack King,” Zazu Shows Evidence to Prove He Doesn’t Need OBO, Others
- Amid his ongoing feud with Davido and Zlatan Ibile, Portable has shown evidence he doesn't need anyone to succeed
- The Zeh Nation boss shared streams from some of his songs on the digital platform Audiomack
- The singer's action has further stirred reactions from his fans, with many naming him the 'king of Audiomack'
Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has suggested that he doesn't need anyone to succeed in the music industry.
Recall that Portable Zazu has been involved in a feud with his senior colleagues Davido and Zlatan Ibile.
In an outburst, the Zeh Nation singer referred to Davido as a failure and stated that he could win a Grammy award without the DMW label boss.
Portable's shows his musical achievements
Amid the reactions following his outburst, Portable shared the million streams he has made on the digital platform.
Davido vs Portable: Zazu opens up on reasons for bashing senior colleague, fans say "abeg rest small naa"
According to the screenshot, Portable's Tony Montana hit 10 million streams; Brotherhood made five million streams, and Osunmo Grammy raked in one million hits on Audiomack.
See his proof below:
Netizens react to Portable's post
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
im_dezzycaner:
"Who dey listen to all these songs."
palazzo_music:
"If you know that this guy is talented hit it."
__mandem04:
"If to say him don meet him before him drop this songs now, they no go let us hear word. Akoi grace zeh."
m.c_wealth:
"Portable dey maintain Audiomack same way Ruth Kadri dey maintain YouTube."
official_solowise00:
"This is great.. keep growing man."
official_olalani:
"No Drag Audiomark with Portable."
ricowhitenyc:
"Brother…You Will Get The Grammy…Meanwhile…June 21st…New York City cc @vibesland @supermegaentertainment @dj_tunez."
Davdo vs Portable: Zazu spills reasons Afrobeats star unfollowed him online, "He tried to destroy me"
bidex_nolimit:
"@portablebaeby I believe you go collect Grammy Oneday."
q_cent01:
"Audiomack landlord."
Why SaidaBoj dragged Portable
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that SaidaBoj slammed Portable after he dropped a diss track in her name.
In a viral video, the controversial influencer said Portable would have remained unknown without Olamide's influence.
She accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.
