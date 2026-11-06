Nigerian music icon Charly Boy sparked a buzzing conversation after posting a thought-provoking question about being a woman on Instagram

The veteran entertainer shared the cryptic post on Thursday, November 5, 2026, leaving fans divided and amused

Fans flooded the comments with witty and blunt responses to Charly Boy's hypothetical musing

Nigerian music legend and provocateur Charly Boy has set social media buzzing after sharing a thought-provoking question on his Instagram page on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

"If to sey I be Woman. Wetin for happen sef?" the veteran entertainer wrote, sparking an instant wave of reactions from fans and followers who had plenty to say about the hypothetical.

Charly Boy asks fan what they would do if he were a woman, and they replied him. Photo credit@areafada

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy, whose real name is Charles Oputa, has long been known for pushing boundaries and stirring public conversation.

Charly Boy shares a picture as a woman after he asked his fans question about his gender. Photo credit@areafada

Source: Instagram

The musician, activist, and self-styled "Area Fada" has built a career on challenging norms and defying expectations, so the post fit his trademark style of provocation.

Here is the Instagram post made by the controversial activist:

Fans react to Charly Boy's post

The comment section quickly filled up with responses ranging from humorous to blunt, with many fans pointing out the obvious while others played along with the scenario.

@nonyenaijaonline wrote:

"As I dey laidis now, I nor know ooh. Na God go sabi pass"

@khalifa_cee was more direct, commenting:

"But your not a woman nawa oh."

@hene.nelson weighed in with a nod to the entertainer's famously flamboyant fashion choices:

"Fashion industry for dey learn work where you dey."

@macibofans kept it straightforward:

"Well u ain't one, you're just a old freak"

The post drew a mix of laughter and genuine curiosity, with many fans unsure whether to take the question seriously or simply enjoy it as another classic Charly Boy moment. Either way, the veteran entertainer once again proved he still knows exactly how to get people talking.

Charly Boy seeks partner for son

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian activist and entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, announced that his handsome son was searching for a wife.

In a social media post, Charly Boy shared an advertisement introducing his son and outlined some of the qualities he hopes to find in a potential partner for him. He also highlighted his son’s impressive profile, giving prospective suitors an idea of the kind of man they would be applying to marry.

The unusual marriage announcement quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users, many of whom flooded the comments section with their reactions. While some joked about the unconventional approach, others praised Charly Boy’s son and expressed confidence that they met the qualities listed in the post.

Source: Legit.ng