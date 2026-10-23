Verydarkman has shared a detailed video showing the state of the school before work began in March 2026

The project, funded by Burna Boy's donation, involved perimeter fencing, a new classroom block, toilets, and a community clinic

Critics have questioned how the donated funds were spent, prompting the Ratel president to address the backlash publicly

Controversial activist and Ratel Movement president Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has taken to Instagram to fire back at critics questioning the use of funds donated by Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy towards a school renovation project.

In a video posted on Friday, October, 23, 2026, VDM walked viewers through the entire project timeline, starting from the initial visit to the school on March, 7, 2026, when conditions at the facility were described as dangerously dilapidated.

Verydarkman taunts critics of the school he renovated with Burna Boy's donation as he shares video. Photo credit@verydarkman/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Footage showed crumbling ceilings, overgrown bush at the back of the classrooms, and a complete absence of security structures around the school grounds.

The activist explained that the priority was constructing a perimeter fence, a decision he said was motivated by the proximity of thick bushes to the classrooms.

"If we don't do perimeter fencing, Boko Haram can just come from the bush and pack all the students," he said in the video.

Work on the fence began on April, 25, 2026, after approval was sought from the local community leadership.

From there, the project expanded significantly. VDM showed footage of block-laying, a solidly constructed foundation, roofing, ceiling installation, tiling, doors, and a set of toilets. He also highlighted the installation of solar-powered street lights, a sports field with nets, an administrative block, a laboratory, and a community clinic built alongside the school.

Burna Boy gets an accolade after VDM shared a video of the school he renovated with the singer's money. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

Throughout the video, VDM pointed repeatedly to the quality of materials used, contrasting the project with government-funded construction.

"This is not substandard material. This is not a government project," he said, visibly emotional at several points.

The Ratel president also addressed the names being mentioned in the criticism, acknowledging those calling out himself, Burna Boy, and the Ratel Movement, while insisting the work speaks for itself.

"Nobody, if he challenged me for this country when it comes to integrity, they're not born dem well," he declared.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about the project:

The video drew a wave of responses from followers online. User

@ukratelteam wrote,

"Is the hype man or commentator for me??"

@kayone22068 said,

"Thank you Burna boy thank you VDM and thank you ratels . A user named @minister_faithtimothy offered a broader perspective, commenting, "Let us pray for our government to build good infrastructure and health care system."

@eyisax simply noted:

"I heard my name too."

Verydarkman mourns Toluwanisings after his demise

Legit.ng reported that activist Verydarkman reacted to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who reportedly visited seven hospitals while seeking medical attention before his passing.

The singer’s death sparked concerns about access to emergency healthcare in Nigeria, particularly following allegations that several hospitals turned him away during a doctors’ strike.

Reacting to the incident, Verydarkman blamed the Nigerian government’s alleged failure to maintain a functional public healthcare system, arguing that the situation contributed to the singer’s death.

Source: Legit.ng