Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was stopped by police after a member of the public raised the alarm about two men carrying a bow and arrows near a Northumberland reservoir

Armed police dispatched six cars and intercepted Dedic and a companion about seven miles from where they were first spotted

Northumbria Police released a statement confirming they seized the weapon and that enquiries are ongoing

Northumbria Police stopped Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic and seized a bow and arrows from his vehicle after receiving reports of two men carrying the weapon along a track near a reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area of Northumberland.

The 24-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international was travelling in a car with a friend when a concerned member of the public contacted police.

Newcastle United star Amar Dedic was at the centre of a major police operation after he was spotted carrying a bow and arrows. Photo by Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, six patrol cars were dispatched in response, including armed officers, and Dedic's vehicle was eventually intercepted roughly seven miles from the location where the two men had initially been spotted on foot.

Officers searched the car, found the bow and arrows, and removed them.

After speaking with the men, police concluded they posed no threat to the public.

Police release statement after incident

In an official statement, Northumbria Police confirmed the sequence of events without naming Dedic directly, Daily Mail reports.

"Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows," the force said.

"At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public."

The police added that enquiries remain ongoing.

It was reported that Dedic had no ill intention and cooperated fully with officers throughout the process.

Newcastle teammates at the scene

Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former club defender Paul Dummett reportedly arrived at the location while officers were still speaking with Dedic.

It is understood the two men happened to be in the area and stopped only to offer support to their teammate.

Neither was involved in the incident itself.

Newcastle United have declined to issue any comment on the matter.

Dedic's season at Newcastle so far

The incident occurred on a Wednesday, two days after Dedic featured in Newcastle's 1-0 home defeat to Everton in the Premier League.

He joined the club from Benfica in August for a fee of around £30 million and has since appeared in 10 league and cup games across all competitions.

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League table with 11 points from nine matches.

Their next fixture is away to Fulham on Saturday, after which the squad will break for the November international window.

Dedic has been named in the Bosnia-Herzegovina squad for two Nations League fixtures during that break: an away match against Sweden on November 14 and a home game against Romania on November 17.

UK Police arrest man over 2021 incident

In another development, Legit.ng reported UK police arrested a man suspected of playing a "key role" in the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy last November.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said 32-year-old Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was arrested at an address near Cheltenham, southwest England.

Source: Legit.ng