Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development named the Musaned platform as the official tool for verifying approved recruitment agencies

The Ministry revealed it took legal action against 67 recruitment offices during the third quarter of 2026 for various violations

Among the violations found were delayed refunds to beneficiaries and failure to resolve complaints from people who used the agencies

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has directed foreign workers and other beneficiaries to use the Musaned platform as the official channel for hiring domestic and other workers through verified recruitment agencies.

The Ministry made the announcement as part of its Q3 2026 oversight report, which detailed the results of inspections carried out on recruitment offices and companies across the kingdom during that period.

Saudi Arabia reveals a website that workers can use to verify licensed recruitment agencies. Photo credit: Bertrand Guay

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: 67 recruitment offices face penalties

The Ministry said legal action was taken against 67 recruitment offices after inspectors uncovered a range of violations. Sixty-six of those offices had their activities suspended immediately, while one had its licence revoked after it failed to correct the breaches within the period allowed by law.

The violations found included breaking the rules that govern recruitment activities and labour service provision, holding back refunds owed to beneficiaries, and ignoring complaints from clients who had used the offices.

Saudi Arabia: How to use the Musaned platform

The Ministry said Musaned allows users to sign contracts electronically with accredited offices and companies, track the progress of applications, and assess the quality of services received.

Anyone who encounters a problem can report it through the platform's built-in tools, by calling the unified number 920002866, or by downloading the Musaned app on a smartphone.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry said it will continue to monitor recruitment offices on a regular basis and apply legal penalties to any that break the rules.

Saudi adds 4 new countries to tourist visa programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia added four new countries to its list of countries eligible for a tourist visa.

The ministry said the four nationalities have been added to its approved list of countries whose citizens can obtain tourist visas for a range of purposes.

The tourist visa permits holders to enter Saudi Arabia for multiple purposes.

Source: Legit.ng