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Saudi Arabia Publishes Salary of Foreign Health Assistants Working in the Country
World

Saudi Arabia Publishes Salary of Foreign Health Assistants Working in the Country

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • Saudi Arabia released the official salary structure for foreign health assistants working in the country
  • The figures cover two salary bands, showing both basic pay and experience-based bonuses for health assistants
  • The maximum salary a foreign health assistant can earn in Saudi Arabia reaches 6,745 riyals per month

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Saudi Arabia has published the official salary figures for foreign health assistants employed in the country.

It reveals two distinct pay bands that determine how much workers earn based on their grade and years of experience.

New Saudi Arabia healthcare jobs salary figures show foreign health assistants earning higher wages through structured pay bands and experience bonuses.
Saudi Arabia reveals official foreign health assistant salaries, with monthly pay ranging from SAR 1,985 to SAR 6,745 based on grade and experience. Credit: Anadolu/Getty
Source: Getty Images

What foreign health assistants earn in Saudi Arabia

For health assistants in the lower pay band, the basic monthly salary stands at 1,985 Saudi riyals. Workers in this band can receive an experience bonus of 115 riyals, bringing the maximum monthly earning to 3,710 riyals.

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Health assistants placed in the higher pay band receive a basic salary of 3,970 riyals per month. The experience bonus for this category is 185 riyals, with the maximum monthly salary reaching 6,745 riyals.

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The published figures show a clear gap between the two bands, with the higher band offering more than double the starting pay of the lower one.

The experience bonuses, while modest relative to the base salaries, provide workers a pathway to incrementally higher earnings over time.

Key figures at a glance

The salary structure can be summarised as follows:

- Lower band basic salary: 1,985 riyals; experience bonus: 115 riyals; maximum salary: 3,710 riyals

- Higher band basic salary: 3,970 riyals; experience bonus: 185 riyals; maximum salary: 6,745 riyals

Saudi Arabia remains one of the top destinations for Nigerian health workers and other professionals from across Africa seeking employment opportunities in the Gulf region.

The official publication of salary scales provides prospective workers with concrete figures to consider before pursuing roles in the country's healthcare sector.

Foreign English teacher salaries in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia operates a formal pay scale for English language teachers that sets basic salaries, annual experience bonuses, and maximum earnings based strictly on each teacher's highest academic qualification.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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