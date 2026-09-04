A viral video showed 13-year-old Ice King Ochacho handing TikTok star Peller £20,000 in cash on a London street

Ice King told Peller the generous sum was simply meant for pizza, sending social media into a frenzy

The gift was part of an ongoing relationship between Peller and billionaire King Ochacho's family, who gave the streamer a ₦400m mansion

A video that surfaced on X on September 3, 2026, has set the internet ablaze, showing 13-year-old Ice King Ochacho casually handing popular TikTok streamer Peller a stack of £20,000 in cash while the pair were together in London, with the boy telling him the money was simply for pizza.

In the footage, Peller, whose full name is Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, could barely contain his shock as he counted the bundles of notes on the street.

13-year-old Ice King Ochacho hands Peller a £20,000 cash gift for pizza in London. Photo: icekingochacho/peller089

Source: Instagram

The moment took an even more dramatic turn when the TikTok content creator knelt in gratitude towards Ice King and the older family member who was present alongside them.

Ice King Ochacho is the son of Nigerian real estate billionaire King Ochacho, and the clip quickly attracted massive attention online, with many users struggling to wrap their heads around the idea of £20,000 being described as pizza money.

King Ochacho vs Peller: A relationship built on big gestures

This latest exchange is far from the first show of generosity between the two camps.

Earlier in August 2026, King Ochacho gifted Peller and his wife Jarvis a mansion reportedly valued at ₦400 million as a wedding present.

Peller later returned the favour by presenting Ice King with a Toyota Camry.

The families have also spoken about planned collaborative streams during their time in the UK.

Watch the Instagram video of Ice King Ochacho gifting Peller $20,000 for pizza below:

Fans react to Ice King's $20,000 gift to Peller

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans torn between admiration, humour and mild concern.

@tiaza28 wrote:

"This money will go a long way if invested in the country but they'll rather waste it on silly things."

@MbagwIce commented:

"Peller weather audio or not omo collect waiting reach U no time for long talk, whether na transaction or something bro collect am."

@Blaiserough said:

"This guy don stream with destiny more than 2times why him never gist Destiny anything, omo"

@_AGHAZZY shared:

"I just too like this ochacho man. He's made mad money and he's spending it all with his kids, having quality time with them, setting them up for a good future too. When he's gone he will leave a fulfilled life. That's what we all want. It doesn't get better than this. 🥹"

@oerebor wrote:

"This guy should be Careful ooo. Nothing is free ooo. They will ask for something Later on."

@funmedofunmed reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂how peller go tell king ochacho say he no go run mad as how nah?😂😂😂😂😂"

@godsplan_emproiumng added:

"Onces Peller see money forget he fit kneel down for ant 😂"

Peller receives a £20,000 cash gift from Ice King Ochacho as the viral moment trends online. Photo: icekingochacho/peller089

Source: Instagram

UK Police confront King Ochacho in London, Peller reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK police confronted Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with Peller and his son, Ice King.

Peller appeared stunned that officers enforced the parking rules despite the expensive car, making his reaction the standout moment in the viral footage.

The incident sparked online debate among Nigerians, with many discussing Peller’s response and attitudes towards wealth and authority in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng