FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono described the period following Jesus de Miguel's death as the most difficult days of his life

De Miguel, 30, died on Tuesday after suffering a serious injury in a collision with Owono during a Spanish second division match on Monday

Owono deactivated his social media accounts after facing a wave of online abuse

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono has broken his silence following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, saying he is living through "the most difficult days of my life."

Owono's club issued a statement on his behalf on Wednesday, two days after a collision between the two players during a Spanish second division match left De Miguel with a life-threatening injury.

Jesus Owono has broken his silence after Monday’s match against Tenerife, expressing profound grief after the death of Jesus de Miguel. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The 30-year-old Tenerife forward died on Tuesday.

Owono speaks out in emotional statement

The 25-year-old goalkeeper said he was struggling to process the events that had unfolded since Monday's game, expressing deep pain over the loss of De Miguel and extending his thoughts to the striker's family and loved ones, BBC Sport reports.

"These are the most difficult days of my life," Owono said in the statement.

"I struggle to find the words, and it is very hard for me to come to terms with what has happened. I feel enormous pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him."

He acknowledged that difficult matters lay ahead, adding:

"I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are all experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Owono was not present at a voluntary training session held by FC Andorra on Wednesday, during which his teammates observed a minute's silence in tribute to De Miguel.

Football world mourns De Miguel

De Miguel, a father of one who joined Tenerife in the summer of 2025, was widely mourned across the footballing world.

A minute's silence was held at all games in European competition during the week in honour of the Spanish forward, reflecting the scale of grief that his passing prompted throughout the game, One Football reports.

On Tuesday, Venancio Tomas Micha, the president of the Equatorial Guinea football federation, wrote to offer his support to Owono, describing the goalkeeper as an involuntary protagonist of a tragic incident who was living with deep sadness and distress.

Owono faces legal and sporting consequences

Beyond the grief, Owono now faces serious consequences arising from the incident.

Reports indicate he could face a lengthy sporting suspension following the collision.

Additionally, an investigation has been opened by the Spanish police, which could carry significant legal implications for the keeper.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Owono deactivated his social media accounts after suffering a torrent of online abuse, with some users directing extreme language at him over De Miguel's injury.

The club's decision to issue a formal statement on his behalf appeared to be a measured way of allowing him to communicate publicly while shielding him from further direct exposure to online hostility.

What Owono did in the dressing room

Legit.ng previously reported about Owono and his reaction to the death of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel after their on-pitch collision.

Owono was reportedly left crying and praying in the dressing room, while his teammate spoke out to defend his character.

Source: Legit.ng