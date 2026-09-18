Nigerian businessman King Ochacho announced that he is searching for a female fan who has his son Ice King's face tattooed on her cheeks

During a livestream with Peller on September 18, 2026, Ochacho said his 13-year-old son Ice King personally suggested the £1,000 reward

The announcement came amid a wave of Nigerians tattooing images of King Ochacho or Ice King on their bodies after a viral $1 million album pledge

Nigerian real-estate businessman King Ochacho is on a mission to track down a female fan who inked his 13-year-old son Ice King Ochacho's face onto her cheeks, and he is offering her £1,000 when he finds her.

During a livestream conversation with popular streamer Peller on September 18, 2026, Ochacho confirmed he had already seen the tattoo and had been searching for the woman.

King Ochacho searches for female fan with Ice King’s face tattooed on her cheeks. Photo: king_mo_adah/icekingochacho

Source: Instagram

The businessman told viewers that he spoke with Ice King that same morning, and the teenage artist was the one who proposed rewarding her with the sum of one thousand pounds as a token of appreciation for her loyalty.

Ice King's rising fame sparks body art wave

The search followed a growing trend of Nigerian fans getting tattoos of King Ochacho's son on their bodies.

The movement picked up momentum after King Ochacho publicly pledged to spend $1 million promoting Ice King's debut album.

During a conversation with Peller, the businessman offered to pay up to 1,000 social media handlers and influencers to amplify the project online.

Watch King Ochacho speak about the £1,000 offer in the X video below:

Fans divided over King Ochacho's £1,000 reward

Online reaction to King Ochacho's announcement has been anything but uniform.

While some commenters celebrated the gesture as a heartwarming reward for fan dedication, others worried that publicising such a payout could push people towards extreme or permanent body modifications to attract attention and cash.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@FEKfx_:

"Your son's face on her cheeks and now she's getting paid? Love don officially become a business deal"

@Danade3k:

"Enablers of bad behaviour. Abeg, make nobody tattoo my name for their body when I finally blow o. I dhey talk my own now."

@KingAde_2006:

"Make dem find the girl, dem go see say she no really go through with the tattoo. When she no mad, why you go just calm down tattoo person wey no really send you for your face not even any other place on your body?"

@dratically:

"Irrespective, she did it for a reason, either for love, popularity or the funds itself. Circulate widely till she's contacted."

@peinofsixpaths:

"I tell u something. It's had to believe that someone that makes his money legitimately will wake up one day state sharing it like Santa in December"

@emdigitax:

"Pa Ochacho, you too much, you too much, you too much, I swear. Like this now, that girl life don transform. Billionaire Pa Ochacho, you are the life transformer. Your own no fit spoil"

King Ochacho announces £1,000 reward after fan tattoos Ice King’s face on her cheeks. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

Ochacho said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng