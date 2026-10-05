Kizz Daniel appeared at the Supremacy concert at Eko Hotel on October 3, 2026, months after announcing his mother's death

Fans noticed a visible change in the singer's appearance and energy on stage, sparking concern online

Several followers took to social media to send messages of support and ask questions about his well-being

Fans have been left deeply concerned after footage of Kizz Daniel performing at the Supremacy concert surfaced online, showing the singer looking noticeably different from how he usually appears in public.

The concert took place at Eko Hotel on Saturday, 3 October 2026, and featured several artists. Kizz Daniel, whose full name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, was among those who took the stage.

Reactions as Kizz Daniel looks unrecognisable at Lagos concert, fans worry over his appearance. Photo credit@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

However, observers quickly noted that his performance energy and physical appearance seemed a far cry from what fans have come to expect from the usually animated performer.

The video circulated widely on Instagram, drawing thousands of comments from followers who pointed out visible weight loss and a subdued on-stage presence.

Kizz Daniel's difficult months

The singer had earlier revealed that the passing of his mother was behind his prolonged absence from the music scene.

Kizz Daniel looks unrecognisable at Lagos concert, fans react. Photo credit@kizzdaniels

Source: Instagram

He had not been musically active for weeks, and the concert at Eko Hotel marked one of his few public appearances since sharing the news of his loss with fans.

The grief appeared to weigh visibly on him, and his performance at the Supremacy concert only deepened the concern many already felt after his earlier announcement.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer at the concert:

Fans react to Kizz Daniel's appearance

The comments section filled quickly with messages ranging from worry to warm words of encouragement. Many fans called on him to take his time and heal, while others expressed shock at how much he had changed.

@cpnterprises_ wrote:

"The death of a mum is not easy to take in, no matter how long it gets. I pray he gets his spark back with time."

@iortyercynthia commented:

"My fave lost so much weight, it's well."

@002scout said:

"Is this Kizz Daniel? Is it only me noticing this kind of lean change in my eyes, he lost some weight."

@otunba_adegbow wrote:

"Hope Vado never de chop market o. Cos this kind of weight loss and sunken eyes…"

@lovelineagwununwayor shared:

"The loss of both parents is not easy I have been there. God is with you Kizz."

@yovah.ly.1 added:

"Even though am drunk but am trying to to see is this Uncle Kay I know?"

Kizz Daniel speaks about his weakness

Legit.ng reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits. He noted that his habits include drinking to stupor, committing adultery, and that he smokes a lot. Not done, he told his fans that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

Source: Legit.ng