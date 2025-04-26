Kizz Daniel has shared a good news with his fans about his music career in a new post made with his wife

In the recording, his wife was loving up with him after she took a break from Instagram for a couple of months

The woman who had a set of triplets had lost her mother to cancer and her husband shared the sad news online then

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is set to drop another music as he shared the good news with his fans online.

In the video shared by the Buga crooner, he was with his wife as they both previewed the new song, Uncle K

Kizz Daniel's wife, Mjay had taken a break from social media after she lost her mother to cancer.

Fans were excited to see her after the long break as they reacted to her display in the video.

Kizz Daniel's wife sing his song

Also in the recording, Mjay and the music star were seen getting romantic as Kizz Daniel sat on a chair.

His wife was singing the new song word for word and also giving her fans some lovely moves and facial expression.

How Kizz Daniel usually posts wife

It has become habitual for the music star to announce his new music with a video of himself and his wife.

A few months ago, the two jointly introduced the singer's new song to his followers. His wife gave fans some hot dance steps and sang the new song perfectly.

Even when it was rumoured that the two were having some issues in their marriage, Kizz Daniel went on social media to defend his wife.

He shared how they usually read and laugh at fans' comment about them and their marriage.

What fans said about Kizz Daniel's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the Kizz Daniel where he and his wife were singing. Here are some comments about the clip below:

@blackpikin shared:

"Come chop dinner and turn to belle."

@real_lexzi commented:

"See as u hijack person song."

@officialfroshmuller reacted:

"Do as you like ,you know say money na water CP nobody."

@hyfleen said:

Number 1 fan is ur wife sir , much respect."

@kemity wrote:

"No worry you bad even if you hisss I go stream am."

@bustlineyetunde commented:

"Finished people."

@godiratty_oloyin reacted:

"Vado’ na me and you next oooo."

Kizz Daniel speaks about his weakness

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits. He noted that his habits include drinking to stupor, committing adultery and that he smokes a lot. Not done, he told his fans that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

