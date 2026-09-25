Tunde Perry called out billionaire King Ochacho for spending heavily on promoters, including Peller, to push his son Iceking's music career

Perry claimed 70% of those receiving Ochacho's money will not genuinely promote Iceking's music, describing the effort as eye service

He argued that even N23 billion would not be enough to make people listen if the interest is not organic

Music industry businessman Tunde Perry has fired a public warning at billionaire real estate mogul King Ochacho, questioning the strategy behind the massive financial investment he has been pouring into his son Iceking Ochacho's music career.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, 24 September 2026, Perry raised concerns about the approach Ochacho has been taking, particularly his decision to funnel huge sums of money into paying influencers and content creators.

Reactions as Tunde Perry warns King Ochacho over millions spent promoting Iceking's music. Photo credit@tundeperry/@ochachohomes

Source: Instagram

Among those benefiting from the spending is popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Adelaja, widely known as Peller, who reportedly received gifts including a house valued at N400 million in exchange for promoting Iceking's music.

Perry questions the return on investment

Perry did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. According to him, the majority of people cashing in on Ochacho's generosity have no intention of delivering genuine promotion.

King Ochacho trends over Tunde Perry's video. Photo credit@ochacohomes

Source: Instagram

The content creator argued that throwing unlimited funds at the problem will not solve it, warning that organic listener interest cannot be purchased.

"70% of the people you will give money no go promote you. If you get N23 billion, the money will finish, and people will still not listen. Most of them will do eye service," Perry said.

Tunde Perry's Instagram video where he spoke about Ochacho's music below:

Fans weigh in on Iceking's music

Social media users were quick to react to the clip, with many admitting they had never actually listened to any of Iceking's songs in full despite the heavy promotion.

@feesaahhhh commented:

"He's not lying though"

@big.bluetooth wrote:

"I never listen to the boy full song since he started trending, Na just video clips. Everything just dey be like cruise to me."

@aloner_400 said:

"But wait na me go use my hand go Apple Music put ice king? Una really see us finish with yeye song."

@nothin_real_ added:

"I never search for the boy song before on Apple Music or Spotify "

@chizzy_riches observed:

"Them no day advice Rich new Taker."

@tems_xoxo_ pushed back, defending Peller's influence:

"No competition has 800k plus streams on Spotify, and he has 346k monthly listeners already oh papa went from 30k streams to 279k, and this yeye man is still questioning Peller's influence? Make he wait till album drops; his tears go multiply, cos it's gonna be a banger, and 5 naira no go touch am. Pained, jealous man he no fit spoil Peller's life as he take spoil Salo's life. Get a life, egbon ofo Tunde Perry"

Tunde Perry speaks about feud with Portable

Legit.ng reported that Tunde Perry had reacted to the viral video showing how he clashed with singer Portable over his boxing match with Carter Efe.

In the recording made in Yoruba, he claimed that the singer lied about what he said, and he blasted him over his attitude.

The brand influencer was also taunted by fans who questioned why he was at the scene at that time.

Source: Legit.ng