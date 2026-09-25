Ambrose Awany, a graduate, applied to the University of Oxford four times before finally receiving an offer to study there

He also submitted more than 15 graduate applications across his years-long pursuit of postgraduate education abroad

Awany credited a network of friends, mentors, and referees with keeping him going after each rejection, including one that nearly made him quit

Ambrose Awany, a Ugandan graduate, secured a place at the University of Oxford through the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship in September 2026, ending a years-long pursuit that included four Oxford applications, over 15 graduate applications, multiple rejections, and moments of near-total despair.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Awany did not linger on the triumph alone. He was quick to point out that the journey belonged to far more people than himself.

Second-class graduate bags scholarship to Oxford. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ambrose Awany

Source: Getty Images

Second-class upper graduate gets Oxford scholarship

Among the setbacks Awany described, the 2025/26 rejection proved the hardest to absorb. At that point, a friend named Acuda Aaron stepped in with words that proved decisive.

"It never costs anything to try, just submit your application," Aaron told him.

Awany submitted. That application became the one that changed everything.

His secondary school friend Emmanuel Yengi was another constant presence throughout the process, reviewing applications and running mock sessions with him. Awany recalled the phrases that stayed with him through the low points: "I believe in you bro," "You've got this," and "This is yours; you're coming to Oxford."

Wamaitha Laureen, a public health professional, helped him find a clearer, more authentic voice in telling his own story. He also acknowledged Charlestine Bob Elwange, a lecturer from Kyambogo University who continued following his progress long after he left the institution, provided references, and kept checking in throughout the application years.

Oxford scholarship recipient appreciates support

In his LinkedIn post, Awany expressed gratitude to his family, friends, mentors, and referees, describing each of them as part of the reason he kept going rather than walking away.

He also thanked the Africa Oxford Initiative and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program for making the opportunity accessible, and said he was looking forward to the year ahead, particularly for the conversations and connections that could contribute to solutions in global health.

The reactions from his network reflected how widely his persistence had been watched and admired.

Ogwang Robert Rapsy wrote:

"Well deserved brother, Ambrose Awany and looking forward to best you will bring to our communities back home in Uganda, next is me OGWANG Robert Rapsy, I welcome you to my lane, let's gooooooooooooooooooo"

Wamaitha Laureen wrote:

"Once again congratulations"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng