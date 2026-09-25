Raheem Okoya, son of billionaire Razaq Okoya, shared construction site photos on Friday, September 25, showing his first warehouse taking shape

The career pivot came roughly a month after Siraheem publicly announced his exit from music in late August 2026

Online commenters reacted to the development with a mix of congratulations and commentary on the role of family wealth in his new venture

Raheem Okoya, the son of Nigerian billionaire Razaq Okoya and better known by his stage name Siraheem, appears to have closed one chapter and opened another entirely. On Friday, September 25, the socialite and former recording artist posted photographs from an active construction site, revealing that he has begun work on his very first warehouse project.

Billionaire Okoya’s son Raheem shares pictures from construction site. Credit: siraheem

Source: Instagram

The pictures showed Raheem standing in an orange shirt amid a large steel-frame structure, with cleared ground and stacked beams visible in the background. Other shots displayed material samples and offered a wide interior view of the rising skeleton, with workers in action across the site.

"Grateful for the safety of every hand on site. The pace hasn't matched the vision, but we're moving. My first warehouse, thank you Allah," he wrote alongside the images.

Raheem's exit from music

The construction announcement arrives about a month after Siraheem formally stepped away from his music career in late August 2026. In his exit statement, he said the demands of balancing music with other responsibilities had grown too great, and he could no longer commit to the craft with the depth it deserved.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters and collaborators, hinting that an unreleased body of work could eventually see the light of day, while signalling his intention to pursue fresh creative and business interests.

Neither Siraheem nor Eleganza had issued a formal statement detailing the warehouse's location, size, or intended purpose as of Friday evening.

Reactions trail photos of billionaire Okoya’s son at construction site after quitting music. Credit: siraheem

Source: Instagram

Swipe the post below to see the pictures Raheem Okoya shared:

Reactions to Raheem Okoya's post

The warehouse photos drew a mixed response on Twitter, with some celebrating the pivot and others reflecting on the privileges that come with being born into a wealthy, well-connected family.

@Morh_gan12 commented:

"Congratulations to him"

@Graven_not_berch wrote:

"One advantage of been born into money, is your have the opportunity to fail and fail again."

@Ridwan286_ reacted:

"He ever did music before????"

@Begin shared:

"As a nepo baby, you can afford to dream Sunday night and start chasing it on Monday morning abandoning the previous dream totally and you even start chasing dreams almost at the finish line..."

@peteru1313 said:

"I'm sure it was his Dad that made him tender that letter lol bobo focus on family business"

yarnurmind commented:

"nepo babies, the best opportunist ever ..."

Billionaire Okoya speaks about his children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Rasaq Okoya explained his plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

The billionaire businessman wants his younger children to learn the business early, so they do not repeat the mistakes made by some of their older siblings.

He stated that his children must acquire practical experience and discipline to ensure they secure the future of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Source: Legit.ng