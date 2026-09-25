Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Wike Under Pressure Ahead of 2027 Election as APC Govs Plan Tinubu Meeting, ‘Can't Be on Two Sides’
Politics

Wike Under Pressure Ahead of 2027 Election as APC Govs Plan Tinubu Meeting, ‘Can't Be on Two Sides’

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal said APC governors plan to address the issue of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  • Lawal made the remarks on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, 2026
  • Wike remains a PDP member but has publicly backed Tinubu's presidential re-election bid through his Rainbow Coalition

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

New York, USA - Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has said governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 'will take up' issues surrounding Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with President Bola Tinubu when the Nigerian leader returns from France.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal made the remarks on Thursday, September 24, during an interview with Channels Television's Inside Sources on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

Read also

Tinubu support: Hostility rises for Wike as top northern APC gov sends strong warning message

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal says APC governors will raise issues surrounding FCT Minister Nyesom Wike with President Bola Tinubu.
Zamfara Governor Lawal says APC governors will raise issues surrounding FCT Minister Nyesom Wike with President Bola Tinubu when he returns from France. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS
Source: Facebook

The Zamfara governor said:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

"It's something I will discuss with the president when he comes back. Let there be a clear line where this guy (Wike) belongs to. It's either he is in APC or he is out, simple. So I go with my brothers, the governors."

Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has repeatedly said he supports Tinubu's presidential re-election bid while insisting that his loyalty at other levels of government lies with the PDP.

The minister has maintained that his controversial Rainbow Coalition does not threaten existing political parties and that his backing for President Tinubu covers only the presidential race, leaving room for PDP candidates in governorship and legislative contests.

Watch Governor Lawal's video below via X:

'Join APC' - APC chairman tells Wike

Meanwhile, Austin Onyedebelu, the APC chairman in Imo State, has urged Wike to formally join the party.

Read also

2027 election: Division rocks APC over governors’ feud with Wike

Onyedebelu said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, September 24.

He said if Wike genuinely wants to secure President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, he would not hesitate to join the president’s party.

He said:

“There is no provision in the Electoral Act that says one can be a member of two political parties at the same time.
“If Wike wants to work for Mr President, he should join his train. You cannot be at the end of two roads and say you are heading east."

Read more on Wike

Tinubu to give Wike fresh appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is reportedly working to carve out a defined campaign role for Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read also

2027 presidency: Aggrieved APC governors allegedly explore alliance with Atiku to tackle Wike

Sources familiar with the developing structure said the former Rivers governor is being positioned to coordinate campaign efforts in the state and the FCT.

The arrangement is designed to leverage Wike’s political network. It would also keep him outside the formal APC structure, given that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCNyesom WikeZamfara StatePDP
Hot:
Beautiful quotes Ghana weaving hairstyles Mika kleinschmidt Frsc Female blonde anime characters