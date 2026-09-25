Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal said APC governors plan to address the issue of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lawal made the remarks on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, 2026

Wike remains a PDP member but has publicly backed Tinubu's presidential re-election bid through his Rainbow Coalition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

New York, USA - Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has said governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 'will take up' issues surrounding Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with President Bola Tinubu when the Nigerian leader returns from France.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal made the remarks on Thursday, September 24, during an interview with Channels Television's Inside Sources on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

Zamfara Governor Lawal says APC governors will raise issues surrounding FCT Minister Nyesom Wike with President Bola Tinubu when he returns from France. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The Zamfara governor said:

"It's something I will discuss with the president when he comes back. Let there be a clear line where this guy (Wike) belongs to. It's either he is in APC or he is out, simple. So I go with my brothers, the governors."

Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has repeatedly said he supports Tinubu's presidential re-election bid while insisting that his loyalty at other levels of government lies with the PDP.

The minister has maintained that his controversial Rainbow Coalition does not threaten existing political parties and that his backing for President Tinubu covers only the presidential race, leaving room for PDP candidates in governorship and legislative contests.

Watch Governor Lawal's video below via X:

'Join APC' - APC chairman tells Wike

Meanwhile, Austin Onyedebelu, the APC chairman in Imo State, has urged Wike to formally join the party.

Onyedebelu said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, September 24.

He said if Wike genuinely wants to secure President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, he would not hesitate to join the president’s party.

He said:

“There is no provision in the Electoral Act that says one can be a member of two political parties at the same time.

“If Wike wants to work for Mr President, he should join his train. You cannot be at the end of two roads and say you are heading east."

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Tinubu to give Wike fresh appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is reportedly working to carve out a defined campaign role for Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources familiar with the developing structure said the former Rivers governor is being positioned to coordinate campaign efforts in the state and the FCT.

The arrangement is designed to leverage Wike’s political network. It would also keep him outside the formal APC structure, given that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng