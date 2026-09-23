Ozonna, son of Anambra Governor Charles Soludo, shared a dance video on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, using a striking new title

The music star described himself as APGA's finest and 'President Baby Oku' while dancing in the clip

Fans quickly took to the comments section, with many wondering whether the title hints at his father's presidential ambitions

Governor Charles Soludo's son, Ozonna, has set social media buzzing after dropping a dance video on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in which he gave himself a rather bold new title.

In the clip, Ozonna did what he is known for: dancing freely and confidently for the camera, but it was what he said about himself that caught people's attention.

Reactions as Governor Soludo’s son Ozonna shares his new title. Photo credit@ozonna

Source: Instagram

He referred to himself as the All Progressives Grand Alliance's finest and went a step further, crowning himself "President Baby Oku" as he continued to whine and twist his waist throughout the video.

Fans wonder if Soludo is eyeing presidency

Governor Soludo’s son Ozonna shares new dancing video. Photo credit : @ozonna

Source: Instagram

The "President" tag did not go unnoticed. Several fans in the comments section began connecting the dots, suggesting that Ozonna's choice of words could be a hint that his father, Governor Soludo, may be considering a run for the presidency.

Here is the Instagram video of Ozonna dancing with his new title:

Here is what fans had to say:

@officialtedi_wealth wrote:

"Everybody get watin dey worry am. Go girl"

@riichgonzalez commented:

"Presido of the rainbow boys"

@kelechicasmir said:

"Baby oku on it again matter long."

@interllectual_rapper reacted:

"This dude get who him dey do these videos for honestly."

@kuzzy312 shared:

"Ozonna keep calling himself President baby oku, e be like Soludo dey eye to become President ooo."

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself. His statement stirred more comments among fans, who shared their observations about him and his attitude online.

Source: Legit.ng