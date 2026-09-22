King Sunny Ade's alleged daughter, Damilola, went public on Instagram with serious allegations against the legendary Juju musician

She claimed the family went without food, school fees, and necessities despite her father performing shows regularly and earning income

Damilola, who is based in the UK and cares for her mother, warned this was only 'part one' of what she plans to reveal

A woman identifying herself as Princess Damilola, an alleged daughter of legendary Nigerian Juju musician King Sunny Ade, has gone public with a deeply emotional account of what she describes as years of financial neglect, emotional absence, and family suffering at the hands of her famous father.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, 21 September 2026, Damilola, who was born in the UK and grew up between London and Nigeria, recounted how her childhood took a painful turn after her mother moved the family to Nigeria, where she began living in her father's various households, including properties in Bariga, Victoria Garden City (VGC), and Ondo State.

Reactions as King Sunny Ade’s daughter Damilola calls him out over years of neglect and pain. Photo credit @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

No food, no school fees in father's house

Despite King Sunny Ade regularly performing shows and earning money, Damilola alleged that neither she nor her half-siblings received money for food, school fees, or necessities like sanitary pads.

Damilola said the children and their mothers were sometimes taken to their father's shows and left sitting from evening until the following day, hungry and without money, simply because there was nothing at home.

King Sunny Ade’s daughter Damilola cries out over years of neglect. Photo credit@kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

"I never knew what pain was. I never knew what hurt was. I never knew what sadness was until I lived with my father," she said.

She also alleged that a half-sister passed away in America after King Sunny Ade reportedly failed to pay her hospital bills on time, and that some of her siblings in Nigeria are currently struggling without any financial support from him. Damilola said she has been unable to reach her father directly and that his manager, Dayo, has been her only point of contact.

Damilola says this is only the beginning

The 21-year-old, who describes herself as a DJ, fashion designer, model, and carer for her mother, said she has been raising these concerns privately for years. She made clear that the video is only the beginning of what she intends to share publicly.

"I told you to pick up the phone, dad. Let's talk," she said, addressing her father directly. "Fix your stuff, bro. Your family needs you."

She added that she is not asking for money on behalf of the present but is seeking accountability for years of unmet parental responsibility, saying, "I'm asking from the times that I was young."

Here is the Instagram video of Sunny Ade's daughter speaking about her childhood:

The post drew significant attention online, with many users expressing sympathy for Damilola. Here is what some commenters had to say:

@kingshubz wrote:

"It's sad how women get entangled to men who bring so much pain."

@helenchris4 commented:

"You are calling your dad 'Bro' I hope things get better for your family."

@honouroluyemi reacted:

"Sad! Sad! Sad! Baba ksa pls make ur way straight! Ale ti le!"

@aboderinfemi said:

"This is family problems but if it's true? Baba is not doing very well."

@abicherry1 wrote:

"I really feel for her. All she wants is her Father's love n care. Just imagine you seeing your Dad on TV and your Dad not picking your calls. It's heartbreaking. Baba KSA needs to do better in this stage of his life."

@lammyherbals shared:

"Damilola, a sweet soul, I miss you girl and I pray Olodumare heals you from all your pains and hurts."

@toyinibiwunmi added:

"You don't deserve this pain dear and no one does!!! I hope you will find solution you sought for and things go better amicably."

Patoranking prostrates for Sunny Ade

Legit.ng reported that Patoranking had been seen greeting King Sunny Ade with so much respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony.

The young singer came into the venue and went straight to the stage to greet the veteran singer by prostrating fully. King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking too.

Source: Legit.ng