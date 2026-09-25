Peter Obi publicly addressed two controversies: an alleged falling-out with Governor Soludo and debt claims tied to his time as Anambra governor

The Anambra State Government said eight external borrowings linked to Obi's tenure had $92.35m outstanding as of June 30, 2026

Obi questioned how the $123.77m figure was calculated, citing Debt Management Office records that showed far lower figures when he left office in 2014

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has denied any disagreement with his successor, Charles Soludo, and said he has no plans to seek any governorship position again, even if the Constitution is amended to allow it.

The former Anambra State Governor said he had held back in recent days while mourning his late elder brother and friend, Chief Okey Ezeibe.

Peter Obi cites DMO records showing far lower external debt when he left office. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

He used the occasion to address two controversies that had generated public debate: the question of his relationship with Soludo, and financial claims made against him by the Anambra State Government.

As reported by The Punch, Obi stated this on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

"I wish to assure the public that I have no disagreement with my dear elder brother, Governor Soludo, or with any governor in Nigeria. I am not seeking the office of governor in any state, and I will not seek that position again, even if the Constitution is amended," he said.

Obi pushes back on Anambra debt figures

The Anambra State Government had said eight external borrowings connected to projects during Obi's administration carried a combined contracted value of $123.77 million, with $92.35 million still outstanding as of June 30, 2026, based on figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Obi rejected this characterisation, arguing that the facilities were not conventional commercial loans he personally arranged but were primarily World Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development programmes negotiated by the Federal Government, with states accessing the funds through subsidiary arrangements.

He also challenged how the figures were compiled, saying the government had merged the amount approved, the amount drawn, and the outstanding balance into a single number, which he described as "an incorrect application of public-sector accounting."

According to TCV News, Obi cited DMO records showing Anambra's external debt was about $18 million when he took office in March 2006 and had risen to roughly $30 million by March 2014 when he left.

"The Anambra State Government must therefore clarify how a state whose recorded external debt was about US$30 million in March 2014 and US$45.15 million in December 2014 could supposedly have inherited US$123.77 million from Peter Obi, who left office in March of that same year," he said.

He also noted that the then DMO Director-General, Abraham Nwankwo, had publicly acknowledged at his farewell ceremony that Obi was the only state governor in ten years who had never approached him for a loan facility.

Obi added that his administration left no unpaid salaries, gratuities, pensions, or outstanding payments to verified contractors and suppliers.

Call for free campaigning ahead of 2027

Beyond the debt dispute, Obi used the statement to appeal to governors across Nigeria to allow presidential candidates and other political contestants to campaign freely in their states regardless of party affiliation.

He urged that voters be left to decide who should represent them in the 2027 general elections.

Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress on May 29, 2026, following his resignation from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Peter Obi says there is no quarrel with Soludo over the Anambra debt controversy. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

Anambra challenges Peter Obi to quit 2027 race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra State Government publicly challenged Peter Obi over campaign promises he allegedly made while serving as governor.

The state cited a 2006 letter from Obi's own Chief of Staff as evidence that workers went unpaid under his watch.

Obi had pledged to quit the presidential race if proven he left Anambra in debt, the government recalled.

Source: Legit.ng