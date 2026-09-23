Brentford defender Michael Kayode confirmed Nigeria made contact with him ahead of his first senior Italy call-up at age 22

Kayode, who has Nigerian parents, represented Italy at every youth level before Roberto Mancini named him in the senior squad

The right-back explained what shaped his decision to commit to the Azzurri despite interest from the three-time African champions

Brentford right-back Michael Kayode has confirmed that the Nigeria Football Federation contacted him before he committed to Italy at senior level, revealing the approach came as he was progressing through the Italian youth system.

Kayode represented Italy at every youth level before earning his senior call-up. Among his highlights in youth football was helping Italy win the European Under-19 Championship, where he scored the decisive goal against Portugal in the final.

Michael Kayode earns first senior Italy call-up. Photo by Claudio Villa - FIGC.

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old, whose parents are Nigerian, was called up to Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, as noted by Football Italia.

Kayode confirms Nigeria’s approach

Despite his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles, Kayode said the decision to remain with Italy was never in doubt.

“It was a very easy decision. I went through all the youth teams here. Nigeria approached me, but I never thought about changing national teams,” Kayode told FIGC.

“I think Italy have always been a great national team, and playing here is an honour.”

His rise through the Azzurri's youth ranks appears to have been the defining factor in his loyalty to Italy, with the defender making clear that the years invested at youth level built a connection too strong to walk away from.

Had Kayode opted for Nigeria, he would have entered a competitive pool at right-back. Ola Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel currently hold the first-choice positions in the Super Eagles setup, while Ryan Alebiosu and Abdullahi Bewene are regarded as longer-term options for the role.

Nigeria loses Ahanor to Italy

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria missed out on defender Honest Ahanor after he pledged his international allegiance to the Italian national team.

The teenage defender, who will join Chelsea in the summer of 2027, opted to represent the country of his birth despite having Nigerian parents.

Source: Legit.ng