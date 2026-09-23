Nigerian streamer Peller refused a hug from a female friend during a live interaction, insisting he needed his wife Jarvis's approval first

The clip circulated widely on X on September 23, 2026, sparking debate about whether the couple's strict boundaries were genuine or staged

Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from amusement to disbelief at the newlyweds' firm rules

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, became a trending topic after footage from a live interaction showed him turning down a hug from a female acquaintance and calling on his wife, Jarvis, to decide whether the embrace was acceptable. Her answer was a firm no.

The clip, which spread across X on September 23, 2026, captured the moment a young woman approached Peller and moved in for a hug.

Peller asks wife Jarvis for permission as female friend attempts to hug him. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller stepped back immediately, explaining that marriage had changed the rules for him and that physical contact with other women was now off the table without his wife's clearance.

He called Jarvis on the spot to seek her permission. Jarvis declined the request, stating that she would sue the lady if Peller went ahead.

Peller and Jarvis's strict marital boundaries

The exchange quickly caught fire online, with many viewers unsure whether to treat it as a sincere display of commitment or an elaborate bit of entertainment.

Some noted that the woman in the video appeared to be a TikToker based in the United States who had made the trip to Nigeria.

The contrast between the casual nature of a hug and the formal process Peller went through to deny it struck many as both funny and telling.

Peller and Jarvis, whose full name is Amoudu Elizabeth Aminata, are two of Nigeria's most recognisable digital creators.

Their relationship began through TikTok live streams in 2023 and grew into a full public courtship that their combined audience followed closely.

They sealed their union with court, traditional and white wedding ceremonies held across July and August 2026.

Watch the moment between Peller and the young woman in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller's video

The video added another chapter to the couple's well-documented habit of making their boundaries public, and fans had plenty to say.

@iamboytimilee wrote:

"Is this love or mádness"

@_OluTobi25 commented:

"Nah by force to hug am"

@adedokuntasleem asked:

"what's the thug for. any other thing they there"

@lanre_koleosho added:

"Na by force to hug?"

@PeerlessPopo put it best:

"Peller went straight to factory settings and called madam for clearance, only for Jarvis to deliver an instant red card!"

Peller and wife Jarvis draw attention online over their strict marital boundaries. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng