Nollywood actress Kemity had a heartwarming encounter with gospel singer BBO at the Star Lomo movie premiere in Lagos

Kemity revealed to BBO that she plays his songs during her midnight prayers, leaving fans in stitches

The actress and the singer posed for the camera together, with the moment quickly going viral on social media

Nollywood actress Kemisola Apesin, better known as Kemity, could barely contain her excitement when she came face to face with gospel singer BBO at the Star Lomo movie premiere in Lagos on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The moment showed a warm exchange between the actress and the musician, with Kemity making no secret of just how much his music means to her personal life.

Actress Kemity spotted with gospel singer BBO at Kamo State's movie premiere. Credit: kemity/officialbbo

Source: Instagram

Kemity opens up on BBO's music

During the encounter, Kemity told BBO directly that she relies on his songs during her midnight prayer sessions, a confession that clearly resonated with fans who flooded the comments section. The two also took a moment to pose together for the camera, turning what could have been a brief celebrity run-in into a genuinely memorable meeting.

The clip quickly drew attention online, with many fans finding the actress's candid admission both hilarious and deeply relatable.

Actress Kemity poses for camera as she meets gospel singer BBO. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

The viral video of actress Kemity and BBO is below:

Reactions as Kemity meets BBO

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kayode Aderonke Blessing wrote:

"The woman has found BBO. The day I watched that skit 'you will be my strength'"

Ezekiel Odunlayo Ifelayo commented:

"The woman too funny"

Joshua Olushola Ibironke said:

"In this life sha try to make am .... E get why o"

Catherine Unuararo shared:

"BBO you don't know how God used your songs to comfort me"

Abiodun Adenowo wrote:

"Very funny i watch it like ten times aunty sidi is very funny"

Ebo Esther added:

"Abi na.. that's bbo slang 'oko mi o, baba mi titi lae'"

BBO surprises female fan

Legit.ng reported that BBO made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction to seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Source: Legit.ng