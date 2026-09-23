Ukraine's Embassy in Nigeria and AUST held a ceremony on September 23, 2026, to mark the opening of the Ukrainian Bookshelf in Abuja

The Ukrainian Bookshelf is an international initiative by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, to promote Ukrainian literature and culture globally

Ukrainian Ambassador Ivan Kholostenko attended the event and donated a collection of English-language books on Ukrainian history and culture to AUST's library

Abuja, FCT - The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) in Abuja jointly launched a Ukrainian Bookshelf at the university's library on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, as part of an ongoing effort to deepen cultural and educational ties between Ukraine and Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathers that the Ukrainian Bookshelf is a global initiative by Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, designed to bring Ukrainian literature, history, and culture within reach of readers in countries around the world. Bookshelves under the initiative are now present in hundreds of libraries across many countries.

Books on Ukrainian history and culture donated to the African University of Science and Technology library as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelf initiative. Photo credit: Ukraine's Embassy in Nigeria

Source: UGC

Ukraine and AUST Strengthen Educational Ties

Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria Ivan Kholostenko attended the opening ceremony alongside university leadership, academic staff, and embassy officials. During the event, a Ukrainian diplomat gave a presentation showcasing the donated books, which are all published in English and cover topics ranging from Ukraine's cultural heritage and centuries-old traditions to its current war with Russia.

Ambassador Kholostenko said the partnership with AUST reflected a broader belief in education as a tool for building lasting bonds between nations.

"We highly value our cooperation with the African University of Science and Technology and the joint initiatives we have already implemented. I believe education is one of the most important bridges between nations and cultures. Students, teachers, books and the exchange of knowledge help us build strong and lasting connections between our societies," he said.

Books Donated to AUST Library

The collection covers key chapters of Ukrainian history, including the country's long pursuit of independence and its ongoing resistance to Russian military aggression. Some titles explore Ukraine's architectural heritage and societal traditions, offering students and lecturers a wider window into the country's past and present.

"We hope these books will find many readers among the students and professors of the University and will help them better understand Ukraine — our history, our culture and our long struggle for freedom and independence. We also hope that this collection will become another symbol of friendship and connection between Ukraine and Nigeria," Kholostenko said.

The bookshelf launch is the latest in a series of joint projects between the Ukrainian Embassy and AUST, which have focused on building academic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Ukraine and its African partners.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria Ivan Kholostenko at the launch of the Ukrainian Bookshelf at AUST in Abuja on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Photo credit: Ukraine's Embassy

Source: UGC

Nigerian students Embrace Ukrainian Traditions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Representatives of Ukraine's Embassy in Abuja on Friday, June 20, 2025, organised a notable cultural programme focused on the European country's history, traditions, and national symbolism.

At the event, students of Abuja World Academy dressed up in specially made traditional Ukrainian costumes, listened to the national anthem of Ukraine, danced the hopak, and tasted Ukrainian cuisine.

According to a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng by the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria, particular attention was given to the embroidered shirt (vyshyvanka) as a bearer of deep symbolic meaning and a key element of national identity.

Source: Legit.ng