Television host Morayo Afolabi-Brown turned the tables on comedian Isbae U during his guest appearance on The Morayo Show on September 23, 2026

Afolabi-Brown fired a sharp jab at Isbae U's studio setup, leaving the usually quick-witted content creator laughing and covering his face in disbelief

The exchange drew extra attention because Isbae U had previously hosted Afolabi-Brown on his own show, where he put her on the defensive with his signature dark humour

Comedian and content creator Isbae U met his match on September 23, 2026, when television host Morayo Afolabi-Brown flipped the script during his guest appearance on The Morayo Show, leaving him visibly flustered in front of a live studio audience.

The moment that got people talking came when Afolabi-Brown, seated with the confidence of someone who knew exactly what she was doing.

Morayo Afolabi turns the tables on Isbae U during lively exchange on her TV show. Photo: morayobrown/isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Morayo turned to her guest and asked:

"How does it feel being in a real proper studio compared to your place?"

The implication was clear, and it landed.

Isbae U, microphone in hand, could only smile, touch his face repeatedly, and absorb the burn as the audience broke into applause and laughter.

The tables turn on Isbae U

The clip carries a particular sting given what happened just a month earlier.

In August, Isbae U had welcomed Morayo Afolabi-Brown onto his own show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, where he deployed his trademark sarcastic and dark humour style to put her on the spot.

Fans of that episode quickly noticed the reversal: the man known for making guests squirm was now on the receiving end, and on someone else's turf.

The banter, while pointed, stayed firmly in good-humoured territory.

Both personalities took the exchange in stride, and the energy in the studio reflected that.

It is the kind of sharp, playful back-and-forth that has become a defining feature of Nigerian entertainment talk shows, where knowing when to dish it out and when to take it is part of the appeal.

Watch the moment between Morayo Afolabi-Brown and Isbae U in the X video below:

Watch Morayo Afolabi-Brown's full interview with Isbae U in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to Morayo Afolabi-Brown and Isbae U's viral clip

Social media users wasted no time weighing in, with many celebrating Afolabi-Brown for evening the score.

@LegelyDc17 wrote:

"That one enter 😂"

@ladipstiocare reacted:

"Chai 😂😂😂😂 He was cooked fr 😆"

@officialcheda01 commented:

"She give am a pinch of what's always serving his guests 😹"

@HorlamilekanYm said:

"See proper cooking 😂"

@fisayomiajet wrote:

"Chaii. Isbae U don collect 😂😂"

@Dulla_JayArr added:

"This is what they call 'blow the belt' 😂"

Isbae U faces unexpected roasting from Morayo Afolabi during appearance on The Morayo Show. Photo: morayobrown

Source: Instagram

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng