The UK government has set out how long children on a Child Student visa are permitted to remain in the country, and age is the deciding factor

Children under 16 and those aged 16 or 17 fall into different categories, each with its own maximum duration tied to course length

Visa holders in both age groups receive an additional four months on top of their course length before they are required to leave

The United Kingdom government has clarified how long foreign children are allowed to stay in the country under a Child Student visa, with the permitted duration determined entirely by the applicant's age at the time of application.

According to the UK government's official guidance on the Child Student visa, there are two distinct categories, each carrying a different maximum stay.

UK clarifies duration of stay for those on child student visa. Photo credit: The Guardian, Alexander W Helin/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

How Long Each Age Group Can Stay

Children who apply before turning 16 are permitted to remain in the UK for the full length of their course, with that period capped at six years.

On top of that, they receive an additional four months after the course concludes before their visa expires.

For applicants aged 16 or 17 at the time of application, the permitted stay is shorter. Their course length is capped at three years rather than six, but they also receive the same four-month grace period after their studies end.

In both cases, the four-month window after the course is included automatically as part of the visa duration.

When Children Can Arrive in the UK

Regardless of age group, visa holders are permitted to travel to the UK up to one month before their course begins. However, they cannot arrive any earlier than the start date printed on their visa.

The overall duration a child can spend in the UK is therefore a combination of how long their course runs and the four additional months granted afterwards, with the upper limit on course length varying depending on whether the child is under 16 or between 16 and 17 years old at the point of application.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng