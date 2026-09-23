Canada has officially released the list of communities selected to participate in the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot

The six communities span five provinces, from New Brunswick on the east coast to British Columbia in the west

The pilot targets Francophone and French-speaking immigrants looking to settle in specific regions across Canada

Canada has published the official list of six communities selected to take part in its Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, opening a new pathway for French-speaking immigrants looking to put down roots outside major urban centres.

The communities span five provinces, stretching from Atlantic Canada to the Pacific coast, reflecting a deliberate effort to spread Francophone settlement beyond Quebec and into regions where French-language communities already exist but are seeking growth.

Canada gives the names of communities participating in the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Francophone Community Immigration Pilot: 6 selected communities

The full list of participating communities is as follows:

The Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick, where participation is conducted in French only; Sudbury, Ontario Timmins, Ontario The Superior East Region, Ontario St. Pierre Jolys, Manitoba Kelowna, British Columbia.

Ontario accounts for three of the six spots, signalling strong interest from the province in attracting French-speaking newcomers to communities outside the Greater Toronto Area. New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula is the only community conducting its process exclusively in French, a detail that underscores the region's deeply rooted Francophone character.

What the pilot means for immigrants

The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot is designed to connect French-speaking immigrants with communities that have the economic need and the cultural infrastructure to welcome and retain them long-term. Each community on the list has been identified as having an established Francophone presence alongside the capacity to support settlement in a meaningful way.

For prospective immigrants, the pilot represents an alternative route into Canada that prioritises language fit and community belonging alongside the standard immigration criteria. Boundary maps for each community are available through the official government listing, allowing applicants to understand the precise geographic scope of each participating area.

See the full details on Canada's official immigration page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 14 communities that are participating in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot.

Canada: Occupations for Rural Community Immigration Pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its Rural Community Immigration Pilot along with the 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026. The list includes jobs in healthcare, construction, engineering, technology and other key sectors.

Applicants must secure a valid job offer in a participating rural community and show they plan to settle there for the long term. For skilled workers seeking a new life in Canada, the pilot could offer a pathway to permanent residence while helping smaller communities fill serious labour gaps.

Source: Legit.ng