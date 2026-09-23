The US Mission in Nigeria paid tribute to Olu Jacobs on Monday, September 21, calling him a legendary actor

The Mission highlighted how Jacobs appeared in American productions before becoming a defining voice of Nigerian cinema

The US Mission extended condolences to Nigerians and the global creative community over the actor's passing

The United States Mission in Nigeria has added its voice to the wave of tributes honouring the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, describing him as a generational talent whose reach extended well beyond the African continent.

In a statement released on Monday, September 21, the Mission celebrated Jacobs' remarkable career, noting that he had featured in international productions, including American films, before cementing his place as one of the most iconic figures in Nigerian cinema.

US Mission mourns late Nollywood actor on its social media page. Credit: olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

A Career that crossed borders

The US Mission framed Jacobs' story as one of extraordinary artistic range, pointing out that few performers manage to build credibility in both Hollywood productions and homegrown African storytelling. For Jacobs, that crossover was a defining thread of his career.

The Mission's tribute read:

"We join Nigerians and the global creative community in mourning legendary actor Olu Jacobs. From international cinema, including American productions, to becoming one of the defining voices of Nigerian film, his extraordinary talent crossed borders and generations. His legacy lives on in the stories he told and the generations of artists he inspired. Rest in peace, Olu Jacobs."

US Mission extends condolences

Beyond celebrating his artistry, the Mission directed its condolences specifically to Nigerians and the broader global creative community, recognising that Jacobs' influence was not confined to any single audience or geography.

The statement closed with a simple but resonant farewell: "Rest in peace, Olu Jacobs."

The US Mission's tribute underscored the international weight of Jacobs' name and the scale of grief his passing has triggered far beyond Nigeria's borders.

Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84. His death was announced by his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs.

US Mission in Nigeria praise late actor Olu Jacobs' talent in movie industry. Credit: olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

US Mission's tribute to Olu Jacobs is below:

Olu Jacobs' burial plans emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the burial arrangements for Olu Jacobs have emerged online.

According to a burial poster shared by actress Gloria Young on Instagram on Wednesday, September 24, a Night of Tributes will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The funeral service for the veteran actor has been scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, at 10 am.

It will take place at This Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, with shades of green listed as the dress code.

Source: Legit.ng