Finland's immigration authority outlined the full process for foreigners seeking a D visa alongside a residence permit application

The D visa grants holders up to 100 days of entry rights into Finland before their residence permit becomes valid

Applicants must visit a Finnish mission or VFS application centre in person as part of the process in the D visa

Finland has published a clear, step-by-step guide for foreigners looking to apply for a D visa at the same time as their residence permit, offering a structured pathway for those planning to relocate to the country.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, moving to Finland requires a residence permit, which must be applied for from abroad. In certain cases, applicants may also request a D visa alongside that permit application, giving them the legal right to enter Finland before their permit formally takes effect.

Finland lists 6 steps for foreigners to apply for D Visa with residence permit

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What the Finland D Visa Covers

The D visa is valid for a maximum of 100 days and becomes active as soon as a positive decision on the application is issued. One key condition applies: the D visa and the residence permit must overlap by at least one day. The visa cannot be granted independently and is only available to individuals who have been granted or already hold a Finnish residence permit.

How to Apply for a Finland D Visa

The Finnish Immigration Service outlined six steps for foreigners going through this process.

1. The first step is to apply for the D visa at the same time as the residence permit application, either through the Enter Finland online portal or via a paper application form.

2. The second step involves paying the D visa fee, which can be done on Enter Finland or directly at a Finnish mission.

3. Third, applicants must physically visit either a Finnish mission or a VFS application centre.

4. As the fourth step, they are required to leave their passport with an official at one of those locations when proving their identity.

5. For the fifth step, applicants should note that the processing time for the D visa will mirror that of the residence permit application, meaning both run concurrently.

6. Finally, once a decision granting both the residence permit and the D visa has been made, the D visa sticker is affixed directly to the applicant's passport at the Finnish mission.

The process is designed to streamline entry for those relocating, ensuring that approved applicants can travel to Finland without delay once their permit is confirmed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng