A resurfaced video of veteran actor Pete Edochie recounting his final encounter with the late Olu Jacobs moved many online

Edochie described the moment the two Nollywood legends held each other in tears on a road, lamenting the loss of their colleagues

The veteran actor also addressed claims that he once asked Igbo producers not to cast Olu Jacobs as Igwe

A resurfaced video of Nollywood legend Pete Edochie sharing a deeply personal memory of his late colleague Olu Jacobs has stirred emotions online after it was recirculated on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

In the interview with Seun Oloketuyi TV, Edochie opened up about the bond he shared with Jacobs, rooted in a childhood connection to the north. He described a long-standing tradition between the two actors that signalled their closeness every time they crossed paths.

Pete Edochie opens up about special bond with late Olu Jacobs in old video. Credit: peteedochie/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs' final meeting

What made the video go viral, however, was Edochie's account of their final encounter. He recalled coming out of a film location when he spotted Jacobs emerging from another, and the two met in the middle of the road.

"Olu looked at me. He had tears in his eyes. He said, 'Our mates are gone.' And immediately he said this, the tears came to my eyes. We just held each other like this. We were being photographed. And we were there, mourning ourselves," Edochie recounted.

He explained that Jacobs' words carried the weight of grief for several colleagues who had already passed. Moved by the moment, Edochie said he responded with a quiet prayer: "May the good Lord keep us so that we can represent those who are not."

Edochie dismisses rumours about Olu Jacobs

Beyond the emotional tribute, Edochie also used the interview to shut down longstanding rumours that he had lobbied Igbo producers against casting Olu Jacobs in the role of Igwe.

The veteran actor was firm in his denial, adding that in all the years of their friendship and professional relationship, the two never once had a disagreement.

Pete Edochie reveals he never disagreed with the late Olu Jacobs. Credit: peteedochie.

Source: Instagram

"I have never disagreed with Olu for one day. No," he said plainly.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars like Funke Akindele and Kate Henshaw mourned the late Olu Jacobs.

Watch Pete Edochie's emotional tribute to Olu Jacobs in the resurfaced interview:

Mercy Johnson mourns Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mercy Johnson reacted to the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Mercy recounted her experience with the late actor on a movie set, describing it as precious memories. She also sent a heartfelt message to the family he left behind.

Source: Legit.ng