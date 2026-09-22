Budding singer Oju Ika has reportedly lost his life after a violent robbery attack in Lagos

Another artist, Bolisco, gave an account of the incident, revealing how the attackers allegedly targeted him and his team

The tragic incident took a deadly turn after Oju Ika was reportedly stabbed and later died despite efforts to save him

The Nigerian music scene has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Singer Oju Ika loses his life after a violent robbery attack in Lagos. Photos: Oju Ika.

Source: Instagram

The attackers reportedly targeted Bolisco and members of his team, making away with valuables including mobile phones and gold chains.

But what started as a robbery allegedly took a tragic turn when Oju Ika, who was said to be an associate of Bolisco, was attacked.

Oju Ika reportedly stabbed during attack

Bolisco's account indicated that Oju Ika was stabbed by the suspected robbers during the incident.

He was reportedly rushed to a medical facility for emergency treatment as efforts were made to save his life.

Sadly, those efforts were unsuccessful, as the young singer was subsequently confirmed dead.

The incident has reportedly been brought to the attention of the Lagos State Police Command.

An investigation into the reported robbery and death is said to be underway as authorities work to establish exactly what happened and identify those responsible.

Watch the Instagram video of Bolisco speaking about Oju Ika's death here:

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry was once again thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng