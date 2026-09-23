Nigerian gospel singer Nutty Josh has reportedly died, leaving friends and members of the Christian music community mourning

Details surrounding his final days have emerged, with a source claiming the artist was involved in a serious road accident

The singer was reportedly in a coma for about a month after the incident before his death

The Nigerian gospel music community is mourning the reported death of gospel artist Nutty Josh.

News of his passing has left friends and members of the Christian music scene remembering the singer and his contribution to gospel music.

While details surrounding his death remain limited, an account shared by a source with a faith-based blog has offered a glimpse into what reportedly happened to him.

Nutty Josh is said to have been involved in a road accident while riding his power bike. Photos: @nuttyjosh247.

Source: Instagram

Nutty Josh reportedly involved in accident

According to the source, Nutty Josh was involved in a road accident while riding his power bike.

The source claimed that the gospel singer was hit from behind by a runaway driver.

The impact reportedly left Nutty Josh in a coma, where he remained for about a month.

“All I know is that he was hit by a runaway driver while riding his power bike. He was hit from the back and he has been in coma for a month,” the source said.

However, the source acknowledged that he did not have the full details surrounding the incident.

Read Nutty Josh's Obituary posted on Facebook here:

Reactions trail Nutty Josh's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Tchinedu Stanley

"We feared aging because it reminds us of death… now death reminds us that age isn’t a guarantee. Life!!"

Prince Enaholo shared:

"RIP Nutty Josh, I believe their has been an official statement with clear details of his death from his close family, putting the wrong details out there of his death isn't nice. he was a cyclist not a power bike rider"

Joy Dirisu noted:

"May his soul rest in peace. It's so sad I get to know him in death. Please which music did he sing?"

Nutty Josh is said to have been in a coma, where he remained for about a month. Photo:@nuttyjosh247.

Source: Instagram

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng