UAE Lists Required Documents to Get a Residency Visa Without Employment
- The UAE government released the full list of documents needed to apply for a residency visa outside of employment
- Property owners, retirees, students, and relatives of residents are among those who can apply under the scheme
- Citizens of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face an additional document requirement under the UAE residency visa rules
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The United Arab Emirates has outlined the documents applicants must provide to obtain a residency visa through the visitor or non-employment route, covering several categories of eligible individuals.
The requirements apply to those seeking to live in the UAE without being tied to an employer, including property owners, retirees, students, and family members of existing residents.
List of required documents for service
- Passport
- Personal Photo
- Lease Agreement
- For Property Owners: A certificate proving ownership of the property.
- Retirees, a certificate confirming retirement after completing at least 15y of service either within or outside the UAE, or a birth certificate proving that the individual has reached the age of 55
- For relatives, proof of kinship
- A certificate from the university, college, or educational or research institution
- Copy of the personal identification document (Afghanistan / Iran / Iraq).
Core documents all applicants must submit
According to UAE, every applicant is required to present a valid passport, a personal photograph, and a lease agreement for their place of residence in the UAE. Beyond these standard items, additional documents are needed depending on the specific category under which a person is applying.
Property owners must provide a certificate confirming ownership of a property in the UAE. Retirees are required to submit a certificate showing they completed at least 15 years of service, either within or outside the UAE, or a birth certificate confirming they have reached the age of 55.
Those applying on the basis of a family relationship must present proof of kinship with their UAE-based relative. Applicants linked to academic or research institutions must provide a certificate from the relevant university, college, or educational and research body confirming their affiliation.
Additional requirement for three nationalities
Nationals of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face one extra step in the process. In addition to the standard documents, they must submit a copy of their personal identification document as part of their application.
The UAE has in recent years broadened the range of visa options available to long-term residents and investors, with non-employment residency pathways becoming increasingly relevant to retirees and property owners looking to settle in the country.
UAE announces residency duration of foreigners
Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE has outlined a set of professions and talents that can earn foreign nationals a specific number of years to live in the country under its Golden Visa programme. According to the official UAE government portal, individuals considered to possess exceptional talent or rare specialisations are eligible for a Golden Visa lasting a decade.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.