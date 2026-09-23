The UAE government released the full list of documents needed to apply for a residency visa outside of employment

Property owners, retirees, students, and relatives of residents are among those who can apply under the scheme

Citizens of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face an additional document requirement under the UAE residency visa rules

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the documents applicants must provide to obtain a residency visa through the visitor or non-employment route, covering several categories of eligible individuals.

The requirements apply to those seeking to live in the UAE without being tied to an employer, including property owners, retirees, students, and family members of existing residents.

UAE residency visa applicants without employment must submit specific documents based on their eligibility category. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

List of required documents for service

Passport

Personal Photo

Lease Agreement

For Property Owners: A certificate proving ownership of the property.

Retirees, a certificate confirming retirement after completing at least 15y of service either within or outside the UAE, or a birth certificate proving that the individual has reached the age of 55

For relatives, proof of kinship

A certificate from the university, college, or educational or research institution

Copy of the personal identification document (Afghanistan / Iran / Iraq).

Core documents all applicants must submit

According to UAE, every applicant is required to present a valid passport, a personal photograph, and a lease agreement for their place of residence in the UAE. Beyond these standard items, additional documents are needed depending on the specific category under which a person is applying.

Property owners must provide a certificate confirming ownership of a property in the UAE. Retirees are required to submit a certificate showing they completed at least 15 years of service, either within or outside the UAE, or a birth certificate confirming they have reached the age of 55.

Those applying on the basis of a family relationship must present proof of kinship with their UAE-based relative. Applicants linked to academic or research institutions must provide a certificate from the relevant university, college, or educational and research body confirming their affiliation.

Additional requirement for three nationalities

Nationals of Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq face one extra step in the process. In addition to the standard documents, they must submit a copy of their personal identification document as part of their application.

The UAE has in recent years broadened the range of visa options available to long-term residents and investors, with non-employment residency pathways becoming increasingly relevant to retirees and property owners looking to settle in the country.

Property owners, retirees, students, and family members can apply for a UAE residency visa through non-employment routes. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

UAE announces residency duration of foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE has outlined a set of professions and talents that can earn foreign nationals a specific number of years to live in the country under its Golden Visa programme. According to the official UAE government portal, individuals considered to possess exceptional talent or rare specialisations are eligible for a Golden Visa lasting a decade.

Source: Legit.ng