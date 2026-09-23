The US government has published the eligibility conditions for skilled workers applying for an employment-based Green Card in 2026

Applicants must show they meet job requirements listed on the labour certification, using academic records or employer letters as proof

A permanent, full-time job offer from a US employer is among the key conditions skilled workers are required to satisfy

The United States government has outlined the conditions that skilled workers must meet to qualify for an employment-based immigrant visa, commonly known as a Green Card, in 2026.

The requirements fall under the EB-3 visa category, which covers skilled workers seeking permanent residence in the US through an employer.

US outlines five key requirements for skilled workers seeking an employment-based Green Card. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla, Kurgenc

Source: Getty Images

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of State both list the criteria applicants must satisfy before their application can move forward.

US Green Card: What skilled workers must prove

According to the US government, the following conditions apply to skilled workers seeking an employment-based Green Card:

1. The labour certification, or application for Schedule A designation, must require at least two years of experience or training.

2. Applicants must show that they have met every job requirement listed on the labour certification or Schedule A application. Acceptable evidence includes official academic records and letters from current or former employers.

3. Relevant post-secondary education may be counted as training when assessing whether the two-year requirement is met.

4. A labour certification or Schedule A designation is required before the application can proceed.

5. Applicants must have a permanent, full-time job offer from a US employer.

US Green Card: How the process works

The EB-3 category is one of several employment-based immigration pathways available to foreign nationals.

For skilled workers, the employer typically initiates the process by filing a labour certification with the US Department of Labour, which verifies that no qualified American worker is available to fill the position.

Only after the certification is approved can the employer proceed with sponsoring the foreign worker's Green Card application.

The job offer must be for a full-time, permanent role, meaning temporary or part-time positions do not qualify. Applicants who gained their experience or training through post-secondary education rather than direct work history can still apply, provided their academic background satisfies the specific requirements set out in the labour certification.

The US government advises all prospective applicants to review the eligibility conditions carefully and gather supporting documents before beginning the application process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had outlined eight conditions that bachelor's degree holders must meet to get permanent residence.

Conditions for foreign professionals to get US Green Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had listed three conditions for foreign professionals to get a Green Card without a job offer.

The waiver, which falls under the second preference (EB-2) immigration classification, allows qualifying individuals to file as self-petitioners, bypassing the standard requirement of employer sponsorship and a permanent labour certification from the Department of Labour.

Before USCIS considers whether the waiver applies, applicants must first prove they qualify for the EB-2 category itself, either as a professional holding an advanced degree or as someone with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

Source: Legit.ng