Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issued a public warning on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, about document fraud in visa applications

Canada stated that thousands of visa applications are rejected every month because of fraudulent documents submitted by applicants

Anyone caught submitting fake documents faces a legal bar from entering or staying in Canada for a minimum of 5 years

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned visa applicants that submitting fake or fraudulent documents could result in a ban of at least five years from entering or remaining in Canada.

The warning came via the agency's official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and was directed at anyone considering using falsified materials to support a Canadian visa application.

IRCC warns Canadian visa applicants that fake or fraudulent documents can result in a ban of at least five years from Canada. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to IRCC, thousands of applications are turned down every month because of immigration fraud.

The agency said those who are caught face serious legal consequences, including being declared inadmissible to Canada for a period of no fewer than five years.

What did Canadian authorities say?

In its X post, IRCC wrote:

"Don't risk a 5-year inadmissibility ban! Thousands of applications are rejected each month due to immigration fraud.

"People who get caught submitting fake and fraudulent documents in their Canadian visa application are legally barred from entering or remaining in Canada for at least 5 years. Always provide genuine documents. It's not worth the consequences."

The agency did not specify which document types are most commonly falsified, but the warning applies broadly to all materials submitted as part of a visa application.

Canadian immigration applicants found inadmissible for misrepresentation may face restrictions on entering Canada in any immigration category during the ban period. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

Canada visa: What should applicants know?

An inadmissibility finding does not only affect a single application. A person who is found inadmissible due to misrepresentation is generally barred from reapplying for any Canadian immigration status for the duration of the ban. This means affected individuals cannot enter Canada as visitors, workers, students, or permanent residents during that period.

IRCC's message serves as a reminder that Canadian immigration authorities review submitted documents carefully and that the consequences of fraud extend well beyond a simple rejection.

Read the Canadian authorities’ update on the migration opportunity in the X post below:

Canada ranks among the top global destinations for relocation and quality of life due to its welcoming immigration policies, strong economy, and natural beauty.

Residents benefit from high living standards, free or subsidised healthcare benefits, and strong educational institutions.

Read more on Canada

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

Source: Legit.ng