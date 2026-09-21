A viral video captured Davido taking part in a blindfolded 'What's in the Box' challenge at an indoor gathering

The Afrobeats star was asked to reach into a box containing an animal while wearing gloves and touch it

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions after watching how Davido responded to the prank

Davido has given his fans something to laugh about after a video of him completely losing his composure during a blindfold box challenge made the rounds online.

The footage, posted on Instagram on Sunday, 20 September, shows the Afrobeats superstar at what appears to be a casual indoor gathering.

Fans react as Davido becomes startled during blindfold box challenge. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Wearing a blindfold and a pair of gloves, Davido was dared to reach into a cardboard box that contained a live animal, feel it, and identify what it was.

Davido loses his cool mid-Challenge

Things quickly went sideways. As the singer reached into the box, onlookers exploded with laughter and amusement. Someone in the crowd could be heard shouting:

"Go down. You are going to touch an exo. Yeah, touch an exo. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Why don't you do it now? Why is he down? No, no, he's down. Like he's down. Yana has to go down. Yana has to go down. What? Wait, sorry, he's down. Why is he down? Nooo."

Davido join blindfold box challenge, fans react. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The chaotic commentary matched the energy of the room, where guests appeared thoroughly entertained by the Aye crooner's reaction to whatever was lurking inside the box.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido and how he performed during the challenge:

Fans react to Davido's performance

Nigerians online could not get enough of the clip, flooding the comments with a mix of teasing and affection for the singer.

The clip has sparked widespread amusement, with many fans playfully poking fun at the contrast between Davido's tough stage persona and his very human reaction to the prank. Whether it is commanding a stadium or dodging mystery animals in a box, OBO continues to keep his audience entertained.

@promise_hairline wrote:

"Sometimes 001 Sometimes last born"

@sere_sere_24 commented:

"Una they stress my fave y'all let him be na last born"

@martydarkchoc20 said:

"You guys this is so hilarious I'm dying lol."

@eve_lyyneeeeeeee quipped:

" David David David how did you kiiiiiii Goliath with this fear."

@dareallolli added:

"Not him jumping up like a kid"

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts about the couple and Chioma’s playful personality in the video. Many were entertained by the affectionate moment between the two.

Source: Legit.ng