The Czech Republic announced the minimum gross monthly wage a foreigner must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card

The salary threshold set by Czech authorities runs into millions of naira, placing it out of reach for many prospective applicants

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit that allows skilled non-EU nationals to live and work in European Union member states

The Czech Republic has officially disclosed the minimum earnings a foreigner must have to be eligible for an EU Blue Card, and the figure is considerable.

According to the Czech authorities, any foreigner applying for a Blue Card must earn a gross monthly wage of at least CZK 73,823 (N4,561,922) per month at current exchange rates.

EU Blue Card: Czech Republic posts requirement for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

What the EU Blue Card is

The EU Blue Card is a combined work and residence permit that allows highly skilled nationals from outside the European Union to live and work legally in an EU member state. It is designed to attract qualified professionals to fill labour gaps across the bloc, and each country sets its own salary threshold in line with EU guidelines.

Czech Republic salary threshold for the Blue Card

The Czech Republic's requirement of CZK 73,823 per month in gross wages effectively means that only applicants earning well above the average salary in many African countries will qualify. The threshold is tied to the gross wage, meaning the figure represents what an employer pays before tax deductions rather than the take-home amount.

Applicants must also typically hold a higher education qualification or several years of relevant professional experience, alongside a valid job offer or employment contract in the Czech Republic. The salary condition exists to ensure that Blue Card holders are filling roles that genuinely require high-level skills and that they can support themselves financially without drawing on public funds.

For Nigerians and other African nationals exploring work opportunities in Europe, the Czech Blue Card represents one available pathway, though meeting the wage requirement is a significant hurdle given the conversion to local currencies.

Work permit exemption: Czech Republic announces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Czech Republic had announced 10 countries whose citizens can work there without obtaining a work permit.

The list includes Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK, and the US, with no African country included.

Source: Legit.ng