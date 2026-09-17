Nollywood actress Adunni Ade called out fans online after a six-year-old interview suddenly began trending on Twitter in 2026

Adunni recalled past backlash over her religious practices, including accusations of seeking attention during Ramadan in 2020

The actress fired back at critics who she says consistently find reasons to attach her name to controversy

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has broken her silence after an old interview from around 2020 resurfaced on social media and began trending on Twitter in September 2026, sparking fresh debate about her personal beliefs and public image.

Filming herself indoors in a direct, no-filter monologue, Adunni made clear she was not pleased.

Adunni Ade opens up about what she said years ago about her faith. Credit: @adunniade

Source: UGC

"Why the hell is a six-year-old interview trending in 2026? Why didn't you guys watch it back then?" she said, visibly frustrated by the renewed attention.

Adunni Ade on Religion and Online Criticism

Beyond the interview itself, the actress used the moment to revisit a broader pattern of criticism she says has followed her for years.

She pointed specifically to 2020, when she shared that she was observing Ramadan, and was accused by some online users of chasing clout through religion.

Her subsequent attendance at church also drew commentary, leaving her feeling as though every personal decision became public ammunition.

"I was fasting that Ramadan year and you people said I was chasing clout on top religion. I went to church and so and so," she said, questioning why her faith journey continues to be treated as a controversy rather than a private matter.

Adunni also pushed back against what she described as selective memory from her critics, suggesting that people conveniently forget context when it suits a narrative.

She addressed her Netflix project, Ninkoshi, defending the quality of work she puts in and asking whether her professional output is simply being ignored in favour of drama.

"Leave Me Alone" — Adunni Ade's Message to Critics

Adunni closed her statement with a firm warning to those she feels have made it a habit to target her.

"First to do not depend in my own book is not when you start, it's when I choose to finish. I don't talk. I stay in my lane. Please, if you cannot carry good of me, leave me alone," she said.

The video has since drawn widespread attention, with many viewers weighing in on the debate around old interviews resurfacing, celebrity privacy, and the intersection of faith and public life in Nigeria.

Watch Adunni Ade respond to the viral interview controversy:

Adunni Ade recalls difficult period before publicly speaking about her faith. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade found herself in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the callout, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaria was saying he would send people to deal with her.

Source: Legit.ng