Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu launched a six-point election security agenda at a senior officers' conference in Owerri, Imo State

The roadmap covers intelligence gathering, joint command operations, disinformation monitoring, and strict neutrality rules for all officers

Disu also shared an eight-month operational scorecard since taking office in February, including arrests and weapons recovered

Owerri, Imo state - Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu has outlined a six-point security framework to govern police operations during Nigeria's 2027 general elections, warning that any officer found taking sides or harassing voters would face investigation and punishment.

Disu unveiled the plan on Monday, September 21, at the opening of the 2026 Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO) in Owerri, Imo state. The annual event was themed "developing a Nigeria Police roadmap for effective management of election security."

Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu speaks at the 2026 Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, Imo state.

Source: UGC

What the Six-Point Roadmap Covers

The framework directs commands to begin mapping flashpoints and criminal networks immediately, ensuring that credible intelligence reaches officers in time for action. Disu also ordered training in crowd control, protection of electoral materials and personnel, and policing that respects human rights.

The plan requires joint exercises with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other security agencies to establish clear command lines before any incident occurs. Disu directed that fake results, forged police statements and inflammatory videos be monitored and countered quickly, with those who incite violence online facing prosecution.

On political neutrality, he was direct: "A polling unit where these citizens feel unsafe is a polling unit where the election has already failed." He ordered all Commissioners of Police to make their official contact numbers publicly available.

Drawing on lessons from the recent Osun State governorship election, which he described as largely peaceful despite isolated incidents of voter intimidation and vote buying, Disu asked the retreat to identify gaps in intelligence, response time and training.

He set October 12 as the deadline for a completed roadmap and a functional election-security taskforce, insisting the outcome must not become "another document on a shelf." He closed his address by urging officers to be "Neutral. Prepared. Present. Accountable."

Police Scorecard Since February

Disu also presented an eight-month operational report since assuming office in February 2026. Police have arrested 1,643 suspects and rescued 1,066 kidnap victims in that period. The breakdown includes 251 terrorists and suspected bandits, 343 murder suspects, 566 armed robbery suspects and 483 suspected cultists. Officers also recovered 947 firearms and over 22,000 rounds of ammunition.

Despite the figures, Disu acknowledged they bring little comfort to communities still threatened by kidnapping, banditry and communal violence. "Numbers do not console a grieving family. We will not slow down on these threats because an election is coming. We will fight them and secure the elections at the same time," he said.

He paid tribute to officers killed in the line of duty and pledged better welfare for their families and for serving personnel.

IGP Olatunji Disu unveils a six-point roadmap to guide police operations during Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Source: UGC

The ceremony at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation representing President Bola Tinubu, Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma, a representative of the Senate President, and military and security chiefs.

Source: Legit.ng