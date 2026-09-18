Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal broke her silence on a subject that sparked online debate

Lawal opened up about her daughter, revealing the child was a twin and that she lost one during her first pregnancy

The actress also addressed why she has kept her partner completely out of the public eye, citing a personal philosophy on honour and privacy

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her decision to conceal her daughter's face at Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday party in Lagos.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Morayo Show, Lawal offered an emotional and deeply personal explanation, revealing that her daughter carries more significance than fans may have realised.

Aisha Lawal reveals her daughter was a twin but she lost one. Credit: aishalawal

Source: Instagram

"She is the product of my first pregnancy and I became pregnant when I was 30+. She was a twin, I lost one," Lawal disclosed.

Why Aisha Lawal keeps daughter out of the spotlight

Beyond the grief attached to her daughter's birth story, the actress said her decision to shield the child from public view is rooted in the realities of social media culture. She expressed concern about online bullying and the long-term psychological effects of raising a child in the glare of celebrity.

"I know the way bullies are online, I don't want people to troll my child. I also don't want to train a child who is conscious of herself that she is a celebrity or that it has anything to do with a celebrity. I want her to grow up and make up her mind if she wants to become a celebrity," she said.

The actress, who previously faced backlash for hiding her daughter's face at the party, used the platform to further clarify her position.

Aisha Lawal opens up on why she hid her daughter's face at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party. Credit: aishalawal

Source: Instagram

Aisha Lawal on keeping partner private

Lawal also tackled questions about her romantic life, explaining why her partner has never appeared on her social media pages or in public engagements.

"I kept my partner out of the public space because I discovered whatever is covered or concealed is what is treated with honour and respect," she said.

A clip from Aisha Lawal speaking with Morayo Brown about her daughter and love life is below:

Watch Aisha Lawal's full interview below:

Reactions to Aisha Lawal's comment

Her candid appearance resonated widely online, drawing praise from followers who appreciated her transparency on Facebook.

Azeez Abioye Olayinka wrote:

"Good talk but sis not all events you will be going with your daughter for a security purpose as you said, may God Almighty keep strengthen you and protect your family and friends."

Sunday Odutemowo commented:

"Nice one dearest... You own nobody explanation. Life is a personal adventure. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion and decision."

Hannah Ojo Oluwagbemiga shared:

"Showing family on social media most times does no good but harm. May God protect us all Amen."

Lawrence Bukunmi wrote:

"My sister you do well jare I love you, when I saw her yesterday I was shouting my favorite, my favorite, love u."

Aisha Lawal's daughter's reaction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a lighthearted but telling moment between Aisha Lawal and her daughter that became one of the most talked-about clips.

When someone recording the celebration began to mention the child's name and school out loud, Aisha acted swiftly, pulling the hat on her head down to block her daughter's face from the camera.

The move clearly caught her daughter off guard. In a follow-up video that has since gone viral, the little girl turned to her mother and asked why she was covering her face with the hat. Aisha's response was straightforward: she did not want videos capturing her daughter's face.

Source: Legit.ng