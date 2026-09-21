Germany requires a minimum net income of €2,050 for a single person looking to bring a spouse into the country under family reunification rules

The required salary rises significantly depending on how many family members are joining and whether the applicant is a single caregiver with children

People who do not earn enough have legal alternatives available, including a blocked account or a declaration of commitment from a third party

Germany requires anyone applying for family and friends reunification under Section 29 of the Residence Act (AufenthG) to meet a minimum net income threshold before their application can succeed.

For a single person wishing to bring a spouse to Germany, the minimum net salary needed is €2,050 per month. This figure is calculated by combining the standard citizen's allowance requirement with an appropriate rent cost of roughly €700 per month (warm rent).

Germany family reunification rules require applicants to meet minimum net salary thresholds before sponsoring a spouse, child, or other family member. Photo credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

The required income does not stay fixed. It rises based on the number of people joining the applicant and whether the applicant already has children in Germany.

Salary table for family reunification in Germany

According to guidelines from Germany, the net monthly income required breaks down as follows:

- A single reference person bringing one family member needs at least €2,050; for two persons joining, €2,650; for three persons, €3,250.

- A single caregiver with one child already in Germany needs €2,650 to bring one more person, €3,250 for two, and €3,900 for three.

- A single caregiver with two children needs a minimum of €3,100, rising to €3,700 and €4,350 respectively as the number of arriving family members increases.

All figures are based on net salary, meaning the amount received after taxes and social insurance contributions have been deducted. It is the money the applicant actually takes home, not their gross earnings.

How rent affects the calculation

Rent plays a central role in determining whether an applicant's income is sufficient. German authorities consider what counts as appropriate housing based on household size. A two-person household should have at least 60 square metres of living space, with a warm rent of between €700 and €850. This rises to €850 to €1,000 for three people in 75 square metres, and up to €1,200 to €1,400 for five people across 105 square metres.

To illustrate how the calculation works: a single person earning a net salary of €2,400 who wants to bring their spouse would have their adjusted net income calculated at €2,050. With a total household requirement of €1,700 (standard needs of €1,000 plus rent of €700), the income requirement is met.

Salary documents are submitted either to the Foreigners' Office when filing a declaration of commitment or to the embassy when applying for a visa on behalf of an incoming family member.

What happens if the income is not enough

Applicants who fall short of the required threshold still have legal options. A third party such as a friend or relative can submit a declaration of commitment (§ 68 AufenthG) in place of the applicant. Alternatively, a blocked account can be set up.

This requires a deposit large enough to cover living costs for five years, calculated using the same standard of needs plus rent criteria. While this can be financially demanding, it remains a legally recognised route to family reunification in Germany.

Applicants seeking a Germany family reunification visa must prove sufficient net income and appropriate accommodation. Photo credit: Michael Brandt

Source: Getty Images

Countries whose citizens can do regular seasonal work in Germany

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany has published the official list of nationalities eligible to carry out seasonal work within its borders, outlining which foreign nationals are permitted to take up temporary employment under the country's labour regulations.

Source: Legit.ng