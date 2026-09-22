Germany published an official list of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the country for studies

The list includes citizens from countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Israel, and the Republic of Korea, among others

EU citizens and those from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland are also exempt from the visa requirement

Germany has released an official list of countries whose citizens are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to Germany to study.

The German government clarified that visa requirements for prospective students vary depending on the applicant's country of origin, stating on its official website: "Depending on your country of origin, you may need a visa to study in Germany."

Germany publishes names of countries whose citizens can enter visa-free for studies. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Visa to study in Germany

Beyond European Union member states, Germany has confirmed that citizens of the following countries are also exempt from the student visa requirement:

Iceland Liechtenstein Norway Switzerlan Australia Andorra Brazil El Salvador Honduras Israel Japan Canada Monaco The Republic of Korea New Zealand San Marino The United Kingdom of Great Britain Northern Ireland The United States of America

The official statement on Germany's website reads:

"You do not need an entry visa in order to study in Germany if you are a citizen of an EU country, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland. You may not need an entry visa either if you are from Australia, Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Canada, Monaco, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, San Marino, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or the United States of America."

What this means for African students

Notably, no African country appears on the exemption list, meaning citizens across the continent, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are required to apply for a student visa before entering Germany to pursue academic programmes.

For those not on the exempt list, the standard route involves applying for a German student visa through the relevant embassy or consulate in their home country before travelling.

Germany names African countries with visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had updated its visa requirements and confirmed that only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, enjoy visa-free entry for short-term stays.

The German government said eligible travellers must comply with conditions including the 90-day limit within 180 days, while Seychelles citizens must hold biometric passports and visitors cannot engage in gainful employment.

Source: Legit.ng