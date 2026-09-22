Premier League players including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, and Calvin Bassey were among the first to report to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles set up camp in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, with head coach Éric Chelle arriving in Uyo on Monday

Nigeria face Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Several Premier League players and a former Arsenal academy goalkeeper have reported to the Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar, scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Head coach Éric Chelle landed in Uyo on Monday, September 21, and camp was formally opened the same day, with the squad based in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, according to Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

The Super Eagles are set to take on Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Friday, September 25. Photo by Filipe Amorim

Source: Getty Images

The first training session is set for Tuesday, September 22, as the remaining players filter in.

England-based stars arrive early

Among the players who have already checked in are Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey, and Hull City's Semi Ajayi, as seen on Soar Eagles on X.

Former Arsenal academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and defender Bright Osayi-Samuel also landed in Nigeria as part of the early arrivals.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shared images on social media showing himself travelling by air on Monday morning.

Others, including striker Taiwo Awoniyi and midfielder Frank Onyeka, are expected to join the group shortly.

Given that the bulk of Chelle's selection plays club football outside Nigeria, the full squad is anticipated to be in camp by Tuesday, September 22.

Chelle named 24 players for this qualifying window, with the notable absences of striker Victor Osimhen and forward Paul Onuachu drawing attention among supporters.

Redemption push after World Cup heartbreak

This AFCON qualifying campaign carries significant weight for the three-time African champions.

Nigerian fans last watched the Super Eagles play in June, when the side faced Portugal in an international friendly.

That match preceded the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament Nigeria failed to reach, leaving the team on the sidelines while their continental rivals competed on the global stage.

The qualifier against Madagascar offers Chelle's side an immediate opportunity to rebuild momentum. Madagascar's squad arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, flying into Lagos before connecting to Uyo.

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria will be looking to win all three points at home before their campaign continues with a trip to Morocco, where they face Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in their second group match.

Chelle drops EPL star from squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Brighton winger Zadok Yohanna’s injury and his expected absence from Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 19-year-old was hoping to make his Super Eagles debut against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng