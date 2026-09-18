Charly Boy shared a post on Thursday, September 17, 2026, announcing that his daughter Ada got engaged to her female lover

The controversial singer faced widespread criticism from followers who questioned his support for Ada's relationship choice

Charly Boy fired back with a passionate defence, citing Ada's age, life experience, and a painful previous marriage

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has publicly stood by his daughter Ada following backlash over her same-gender engagement announcement.

On Thursday, 17 September 2026, Charly Boy shared a post revealing that Ada had gotten engaged to her female partner.

Reactions as Charly Boy defends daughter Ada's same-gender engagement. Photo credit@cahrklyboy/@justadaeze

Source: Instagram

The news sparked immediate controversy online, with many followers questioning both the relationship and his endorsement of it.

Rather than retreat from the spotlight, the outspoken singer returned the following day, Friday, 18 September 2026, with a lengthy and impassioned response that put his critics firmly in their place.

Charly Boy cites Ada's age and past pain

Charly Boy speaks about his daughter's choice of relationship. Photo credit@charlyboy

Source: Instagram

Central to his defence was a simple but pointed question: who has the right to dictate how a 50-year-old woman lives her life?

The activist revealed that Ada has six children and a grandchild, and that she had previously endured a difficult marriage before entering her current relationship.

In his words:

"How you wan tell 50-year-old woman how to live her life? At that age, she don already live enough life to know herself. As a father, I fit advise. I fit talk my mind. But I no get remote control for another adult's life. She gave me 5 grandchildren and a great-grandson and for that and many other reasons, she will always be my daughter. She was in a marriage where she see pepper. Na after she commot dia she jumped into dis one. I no fit choose her happiness for her. My own father couldn't stop me from becoming Charlyboy the man I wanted to become. So who am I to stand in front of my daughter and try to control the life she has chosen for herself? Everybody deserve the freedom to pursue their own happiness. I wish her happiness. I wish everybody happiness. At the end of the day, na love remain. Make everybody live their truth and find their own happiness."

Here is Charly Boy's Instagram post about his daughter:

Fans react to Charly Boy's statement

The post drew a wave of reactions online, with many followers praising the singer for what they described as a mature and thoughtful response.

@sisiadaski wrote:

"She looks absolutely stunning for that age. Beautiful woman... Man matter go age person fast do I blame her"

@emmystore07 commented:

"Every family gets their own, one way or another; at the end what matters is tolerance."

@jeffgeoffrey_ said:

"Wow, Fada you're truly a Fada…. Very mature and articulated response"

@sean.adlan added:

"That's a very mature response sir"

Charly Boy seeks partner for son

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian activist and entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, sparked reactions online after publicly announcing that his handsome son was searching for a wife.

In a social media post, Charly Boy shared an advertisement introducing his son and outlined some of the qualities he hopes to find in a potential partner for him. He also highlighted his son’s impressive profile, giving prospective suitors an idea of the kind of man they would be applying to marry.

The unusual marriage announcement quickly caught the attention of fans and social media users, many of whom flooded the comments section with their reactions. While some joked about the unconventional approach, others praised Charly Boy’s son and expressed confidence that they met the qualities listed in the post.

Source: Legit.ng