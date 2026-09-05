South Korean content creator Silly Music met Davido and Adekunle Gold at Afro Fest in Maryland on Friday, September 4, 2026

Silly Music screamed, sang their songs, and hailed both artists in a video she shared on her Instagram page

Adekunle Gold laughed and joined her to sing along, while Davido smiled and tried to calm her down

A South Korean fan known as Silly Music has sent the internet into a frenzy after a video of her electrifying encounter with Davido and Adekunle Gold went viral online.

Silly Music posted the clip on her Instagram page on Friday, September 4, 2026, capturing the moment she walked into the Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, where both Nigerian artists were seated together at the Afro Fest event.

Reactions as South Korean fan Silly Music goes wild meeting Davido and Adekunle Gold at Afro Fest. Photo credit@sillymusic/@davido/@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The moment she spotted them, she threw her hands up and began calling out their names at the top of her voice. She went for Davido first, hailing him enthusiastically before shifting her full energy towards Adekunle Gold. At one point, she broke into Davido's song mid-scream, then pivoted to belt out one of Adekunle Gold's tracks.

Davido reacts to Silly Music's display

O.B.O, visibly amused, tried to gesture for her to bring the volume down, while Adekunle Gold could not hold back his laughter.

Davido attends Afro Fest in Maryland, video surfaces. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The moment took a full-circle turn when Adekunle Gold himself joined Silly Music in singing his own song, clearly loving every second of her unfiltered excitement.

Silly Music collapses on the floor

After pouring out every bit of energy she had into the encounter, Silly Music reportedly went and lay flat on the floor, completely spent from all the screaming and singing.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many fans finding her reaction both hilarious and endearing.

Here is the Instagram video of Silly Music's display after meeting Davido and Adekunle Gold below:

Fans react to the viral video

Here are some of the comments below:

@nksogorgeous wrote:

"Girl I can hear you all the way in LA"

@_timayo_ commented:

"This babe dey enjoy 9ja pas us."

@runner_monster reacted:

"This girl loud pass we wey be Nigerians"

@bad_boi.d said:

"Who grant this girl naija visa."

@waawblack_interior shared:

"Woooow This is really big for you. I love you Energy you are too real"

@philips001 wrote:

"I love the way Adekunle reacted to her jare, embrace who embrace you."

@bimpet1617 commented:

"I so much adore you Silly, despite how much of a vibe you are, you ain't never gonna expose your body even when unconscious"

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together. Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng